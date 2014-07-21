Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Battleground 2014 results. The show was headlined by a fatal fourway for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as well as a battle royal for the vacant Intercontinental Championship.
Be back here tomorrow for a full Best and Worst of WWE Battleground 2014 report.
WWE Battleground 2014 Results
– Pre-show Match #1: Adam Rose defeated Fandango. Layla and Summer Rae appeared as part of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds posse. Rose won with the Party Foul.
– Pre-show Match #2: Cameron defeated Naomi. Cameron won with a roll-up while holding the tights.
1. 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) defeated The Wyatt Family. Luke Harper won the first fall for his team with a big boot. The Usos won the second fall with a roll-up on Harper. The Usos teamed up to hit a double top rope splash (from the same turnbuckle) to win the third and deciding fall.
2. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) defeated Paige. Paige escaped the Black Widow and AJ kicked out of a Paige Turner, but AJ was able to get the pinfall with a Shining Wizard.
3. Rusev defeated Jack Swagger. Rusev won by count-out by reversing an ankle lock on the outside and sending Swagger headfirst into the ringpost.
4. Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose. Rollins won by forfeit. Ambrose had attacked Rollins earlier in the night, causing Triple H to throw him out of the building. Ambrose returned immediately after the forfeit loss to once again attack Rollins. They brawled until they were pulled apart by road agents. Later in the night, Ambrose would hide in a trunk and pop out to attack Rollins in the parking lot. Not joking.
5. Chris Jericho defeated Bray Wyatt. Jericho won clean with a Codebreaker.
6. Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal: The Miz won to become the new Intercontinental Champion. The “final two” were Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus, but Miz had not been eliminated and was simply hiding outside of the ring. Ziggler eliminated Sheamus and thought he’d won, but Miz tossed him out from behind to formally win.
7. Fatal Fourway for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena (c) defeated Kane, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns. Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Randy Orton onto Kane, pinning Kane to retain the championship.
To repeat my statement from the live thread /wank/
What a shit show. Wyatts all lose, Cesaro nor Bo nor Ziggler win IC belt, No real Ambrose vs Rolljns match and no Lesnar to injure Cena after his match. WTF? Sure it only costs $10/month but tonight’s PPV feels like a ripoff on the Network
This legit depressed me
From a story perspective, it feels like the past… 4 (?) months have been a long run-on sentence.
Pretty much; I can already see the headline for the Best/Worst of this PPV: “WWE Battlegrounds, the PPV where things happe- Oh….”
But they do. All the people who sell merchandise, and the kids love won. Rusev was the only real person to garner heat. Even the Miz has his fans. The problem with the WWE is they are trying to become way too much entertainment for the stock holders. As great as this network is, it may be the down fall of WWE as far as wrestling goes, and more about the entertainment aspect. Can you imagine if they had to sell the face of Mick Foley to stockholders? The Rock would have been the only one from that time to win, ever. Stone Cold would have been terrible in this day in age because of the stockholders. We need to face the facts, there is only one real solution to make everyone happy………………………….. They need to turn Cena soon, to help the company. Him being a heel would be great, because it would help elevate the person who is trying to knock him off. The fans would be scorned, and someone would need to right this wrong. Reigns knocking off an Authority Cena would be very compelling. He seems like the next one in line with the kids, so make this story happen. Have him form a band of his own, and just have it be Authority versus the rest. They want to get rid of heels, and faces well here is your chance. Have the Authority be on the side of entertainment, and the other be all for wrestling. Let them have a pseudo battle for the company. It may be a horrible idea, but it did work once before in the past.
Sometimes I think its more my guy didnt win… This PPV sux.
It was ok to me. The Uso match was strange to not have a title change. AJ looked bad, not a Paige fan really, but she carried that match. Swagger/Rusev was hoss. Battle Royal was cool. Should have done a better job of making us forget about Miz prior to end. Was suprised that Bray lost. Very suprised.
Tag titles match was legit 4.5-5 stars
Paige/AJ was awful
Rusev/Swagger was fine
Ambrose/Rollins segment was entertaining, but really disappointed there wasn’t an actual match
Jericho/Wyatt was awful
Battle Royal was good
ME was meh
What really hurt this PPV IMO was the pacing of the card, the opening match was great but AJ/Paige just completely sucked the life out of the building with how incredibly disappointing it was, followed by the announcement that Ambrose/Rollins wouldn’t have a match. Can’t really blame the crowd (that opened really hot tonight) to just not really care as much at the rest of the card from that point on.
I’d upgrade the Rusev/Swagger match to good. The AJ/Paige match was the worst of the night which saddens me. I had high hopes for their feud.
Given that there were actually competing chants for AJ/Paige, I don’t think they sucked the life out of the building.
The main event lived up to expectations, though I would say the bar was low.
Bray-Y2J was sloppy garbage half the time. AJ-Paige was fine but messy. Missed Rusev-Swagger due to net issues. Battle Royal was okay (wait and see where it goes) but I just didn’t like how obvious the ending was and if it doesn’t lead to Ziggler getting revenge, I don’t see the point. Unless Miz gets his shit together over night.
Honestly the only excellent thing was the opening tag. But that is my opinion.
My biggest complaint is the way they are handling the Wyatts. Eventually one part needs to win a big match up, without the other members helping. You cannot sell me a group of giants if they just job to everyone they face at PPVs. Great they win on Raw and Smackdown, but so does Nicky Bella and LLos Matodors. I did not mind the Fatal Four Way outcome, because it made sense. Now, it sets up Cena v. Lesnar, and either Orton v. Kane or Reigns.
Uso vs. Wyatt – Show stealer match of the night. I was so torn about the win I actually cried; never happened before for me.
AJ vs. Paige – Was pretty good for, what, 7-9 minutes? Nothing to special though.
Rusev vs. Swagger – Aside from a count out victory, pretty solid match. The after-match Accolade saved it for me though.
Seth vs. Dean – Was pretty fun to watch them drag Dean out like Bo from NXT. Would have preferred a match but this is a good way to lead into it for the next PPV.
Jericho vs. Wyatt – Fuck the WWE and Cool Dad Jericho.
Battle Royal – I knew Miz was going to win after he went under the ropes a second time. That said, I think it’s a perfect win for him as he did something that’s legal and smart. The action was great and HOLY SHIT DID YOU SEE SLATER!?!!? I was actually hyped on Heath Slater for a bit there. That was magical. I wish Bo won but I’m fine with this.
Cena vs. Reigns vs. Kane vs. Randy – It was a fairly good match until YET ANOTHER FUCKING LAZY “LOLNOPEIMCENAIPINYOUNOW” WIN AGAIN. Fuck the WWE, fuck them.
We are calling him Jon Bon Jericho now.
Raw is becoming more of a must watch than the PPVs. I’m okay with the Miz winning the battle royal bc it’s someone different. The Rusev Swagger ending was weak though. Do we get an extended feud or just an excuse to continue Rusev’s winning streak? What happens now with the tag titles? Do the Dust bros get a shot now? Can Ryback finally turn on Axel? I’ll have to make sure that I turn off renewal on the network and just watch an okay stream online instead
I feel like none of the feuds got finished and this was more a setup for Summerslam (except for Miz winning the Battle Royal. I think that’s setting up for Miz vs. Ziggler).
@Kyle DeBona – Well yeah, this was clearly a filler PPV.
The Wyatts have got to be one of the saddest factions ever. They have failed at literally everything they have ever set out to do. They lose around 70% off their total matches and practically all of their big matches. They lose even when they have a numbers advantage. They lose even when they get the jump on their opponents. Bray got
every last bit of any momentum he might have had sucked out of him“elevated” when he jobbed again and again to Cena.
How is it possible that the WWE created this really cool faction that really connected with the people then went ahead and fucked them up so horribly?
So far the Wyatt’s only big win needed interference help from Cena’s one weakness: an 8 year old kid.
@MDVEGA – Yup, and that was after the Wyatts had essentially a 3 on 1 on Cena and threw literally every dirty screw job in the book at him and still were on the verge of losing in utterly pathetic fashion when Cena’s kryptonite, a little kid, was unveiled.
Just wait til they repeat that at Summerslam and call it a “good win” for Bray
I asked (and was answered) on the live thread when was the last time any of the Wyatts won cleanly at a PPV. The answer was their last clean, significant win was over the Shield was at Elimination Chamber. The last time Bray Wyatt won a solo match cleanly at a PPV was over Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble. They’ve been Crazy, Hillbilly 3MB at every PPV since. That said, the Uso/Wyatts match was fanfuckingtastic.
The Wyatt’s are like Mark Henry to me….. hollow words from large jobbers. Everytime Bray open his mouth, ala Henry, I go into ignore mode. Only difference I see are that the Wyatt’s are far more athletic and capable of putting on better matches because so.
Wait, isn’t that Randy Orton- Kane finish thingy mahbob the same finish they had for another PPV?
MITB, 21 days ago.
That’s the first thing that came to my mind. So dumb to use it AGAIN so soon.
That Divas match either was purposefully set up to bad to put the Divas back into neverland or will be justification to do so. I hope it was just AJ still shaking off the rust or both just having a bad night, but the whole flow just seemed to be AJ selling to Paige’s offense then quick win which is a bad tried and true thing thats been done to death with AJ. It seems like we just can’t have nice things.
I’m pretty sure given the match’s placement right before announcing that Ambrose/Rollins would be a segment rather than a match, that creative thought they would have a good match and make it so the combination of those 2 things didn’t completely kill the crowd.
They were mistaken.
I honestly think that AJ and Paige simply were’t used to each other. The match wasn’t good, but i think it was ok and a necessity to them having a great match in the future. I’m willing to wait.
They should have had enough time to practice with one another by now to not have such a botched sloppy match. Everything looked terrible coming from both sides but in all honesty you cant blame just one of them. I was very disappointed watching them.
Well, not really. This might seem unprofessional, but AJ’s been skipping house shows since she returned, so she and Paige haven’t practiced with each other at all. This hurt the match mainly in that they didn’t know how much their size difference affected them.
Thought AJ looked bad last night. Paige at time seemed to be doing AJ’s move for her. The most glaring in my mind was the powerbomb from the turnbuckle. Paige hit then rolled AJ down, then pushed her out of the pin when AJ should have kicked out. It was one of those things where since it wasnt seemless the match looked bad. And Im not big on Paige, but she looked like the better of the 2 last night.
Here’s hoping tomorrow has another spooooOOooOOooky promo from Bray Wyatt, the scary cult leader who’s very threatening and scary.
Actually now that I think about it, when Bray says he represents the evil force that’s corrupting the company, he means “apathy”.
@K.G. I see your point. Something new has to be done. The worst thing in the world was that TNA never worked out. If the WWE had to actually be competent, and had competition maybe things would change. I was just throwing out an idea that I thought might help out, and be a little different. I love sports, and thought how great it was when LeBron James left for the Heat. He went from being beloved, folk hero, to number one enemy. I want for WWE to be great again. Hopefully, Rollins, Reigns, Ambrose, Barrett, Bo Dallas, The Wyatts, and some of the NXT talent can help in the next few years.
At least for me the worst part of the PPV was how sloppy it was. Every match seemed to have a botched spot that really bogged down the match
Anyone know where RVD was tonight? Please, hold all the jokes about “where he was tonight”. Is something up with him?
Welp, so much for Bray Wyatt. The lesson to be learned here is next leave NXT ever.
But Bo…… and Cesaro.
Here’s to hoping The Miz’s IC reign mirrors his last one and he loses it on Raw tomorrow.
Go away you’re much too good for this PPV.
Trying to be a troll when Cena’s around? Bad luck.
As soon as Wyatt lost to Jericho, I lost what faith I had left in WWE. I’m going to now stick with NXT and catch any good matches people talk about on YouTube.
WWE lost their chance to turn Cena in a truly meaningful Hogan-type way. I’ve had this fantasy booking idea in my mind for the past couple years.
Cena comes out the night after elimination chamber. He’s not the champion or the challenger for the belt at Mania so he cuts a promo saying he’s accomplished a lot. 12-14 title runs, countless main events, he’s made a lot of money, etc. but there’s one thing he’s never done, because nobody has done it, beat the Undertaker at Wrestlemania. He calls out Taker and asks for a match in the most respectful way possible. They build the match out of a mutual respect, no nonsense and shenanigans for the next month.
At Wrestlemania Cena hits an FU. 2 count. He hits 2 FU’s 2-count. He puts the STF on, Taker reaches the ropes. He lifts up Taker for one more FU, he swings him around and we get the ref bump. Hits the FU, pins Taker, Taker kicks out instantly. Crowd goes Berzerk. Taker stands up, Cena hits the low blow. He goes out of the ring and grabs the ring bell comes in And clocks taker with it. Taker blades because screw it, why not. Ref wobbles up. Cena hits the FU. Taker kicks out again. Cena locks theSTF on and Taker passes out. Cena wins.
That’s nuclear heat right there. Outside of Eddie Guerrero vs. Shawn Michaels there is nothing in wrestling that I would have wanted more. Hence, the overly thought out fantasy booking.
I didn’t watch the PPV (except getting live updates of it), but all I could say is this: Fire Kevin Dunn.
Del Rio was robbed! He rolled under the ropes and then got knocked off the apron to be eliminated.
It would be amazing if he runs with this tomorrow.
THIS!!!
“Please avoid watching Randy Orton matches prior to driving, as they may cause sleepiness and/ or possible chanting for Michael Cole”
Agreed completely. I felt this was actually a really solid show. Only thing I outright despised was Lana’s promo because I can’t fucking stand taking real tragedy/suffering and using it to get cheap, jingoistic heat. It was disgusting in 90/91 with Slaughter and it was disgusting tonight. Some outcomes were headscratching, sure, but all the matches were at the very least fine on my scorecards. I give the show a B.
Knowing WWE their next batch of eliminations will include Bray Wyatt & Luke Harper. (Just saying the previous time we had the JOB Squad was back with 3MB.)
You guys know wins and losses don’t matter right? If Jericho loses what is his motivation for another match? He will eventually put Bray over,, and big time. That is why he’s there.
His motivation would be revenge for losing. Are you serious?
I hope everyone’s enjoying Stone Cold Jean Ambrose because I’m not.
I can enjoy it enough for at least two people
I don’t know about “Stone Cold” Dean Ambrose, but I am thoroughly enjoying Dean “Pillman” Ambrose.
It amazes me that people *still* get upset. It’s been like this for 15 years now and it was fucking BATTLEGROUND. Adjust your expectations, people.
Actually it’s been like 30. HOGANWINSLOL.
I don’t get it either. It’s 2014. The WWE Company makes much more money having Brock destroy Cena Monday at Raw versus on a Sunday at a faceless ppv that 99% of people are watching for free because they paid to watch the library. A win or loss at goddamn Battleground is not going to shift the landscape of the WWE. The best we can hope for is some fun matches to watch on a Sunday night.
No, Rollins is not going to cash in his briefcase at goddamn Battleground. No, Wyatt is not going to go over on Jericho at goddamn Battleground when he could do it with 100% more fanfare at Summerslam. I’d be shocked if the Wyatt-Jericho feud doesn’t last at least two or three ppvs. Jericho is there to put new talent over, but losing every match doesn’t help anyone.
Unfortunately, in the internet era, every minute detail is dissected and complained about, which isn’t a good complement to shortsightedness. In the long run, the network may be a curse, because losses at minor pay per views can no longer fly under the radar like they could when an event like Battleground cost $50.
That being said, this ppv was poo-poo, especially given the card. We could have seen three or four good to great matches instead of just one.
Yea, wrestling wise is was average and it could have been better. And while I enjoyed the story around it, the lack of an actual Rollins vs. Ambrose match removed what would have probably been the MotN.
Just reread the thread from mid battle royale through Miz’ win……one word: Magical.
I will be at Raw tonight holding a sign that says FUCK THE MIZ
It’s a business. Cena turning heel would be the New Coke of wrestling. Smarks would cheer him and his former fans would boo him which is the reaction he gets now in reverse.
His merch sales would plummet and he would cease to appeal to the casual fan and people outside of wrestling.
This PPV was quite the let down.
Like everyone I expected a tag title change of hands. The match was good but the story is going nowhere fast. Putting the Wyatts into limbo yet again. Which is fine cause really if the Usos lose they will be in the same boat. Tag titles keep the teams relevant. When that title didnt change it was a precursor that the rest of the show was going to be bad though. We knew there would be a new IC champ, but that could be a total surprise win for someone (I was hoping for Slater for some weird reason) I expected Cesaro to win and continue his reign of badassness.
The Miz pulling a half assed Shawn Michaels over Dolph was such garbage. It would also help if they didnt have cameras constantly catching the Miz laying on the outside scooting out of the way slowly. Seriously, WTF was that. It was like when Kane was eliminated at the Rumble this year and you can see the man hiding by the announcers waiting for his cue. Hey, WWE, YOU CONTROL THE CAMERA ANGLES SHOWN, DONT SHOW WHAT GIVES AWAY THE PLOT OF WHAT YOU PLANNED! The second time Miz went out it was an obvious indicator he was gonna pull that over one of the last guys, I was just hoping he wouldnt be successful and get thrown out instead. But the Miz won and I will be at Raw with my Muck the Fiz sign in hand tonight.
The Divas title match was just a bunch of botched and awkward moves that looked bad. Followed by Paige getting multiple two counts and then sitting up and asking “why?!? AJ!!!!” That was some hot garbage. I think they botched the ending and AJ improvised with a shining wizard for the win. The roll up prios to that I think was going to be for the win.
Wyatt vs Y2J was just dry. I couldnt get into it and I was very surprised when Y2J won with the codebreaker, cleanly. It was refreshing to see, especially in a Wyatt match. It just continues to make Wyatt look like a bitch though. He just loses every match, how can we take him seriously as a threat other than being the leader of a gang that will beat you up 24/7 just lose when it counts.
Rusev vs Swagger had so much more potential, like jericho and wyatt. Just seems like they didnt do anything people wanted to see. It was just Rusev running from the ankle lock and then a count out-REALLY? Try harder WWE.
Main event was just the icing on the garbage cake. Lets have Kane and Orton throw punches and look horrible while the two faces are held down for half the match. Only to do the same ending as MITB just with a samoan there. I really had a brief moment during this one where I thought Reigns was getting the pin, silly me. I was kind of hoping Kane would win, the guy deserves another title run before hes retired from the ring. Hes only got one WWE title under his belt and one World title reign. Hes 47 years old hes not gonna be the landing pad for AA’s much longer. They should have never put the belts on Cena, should have gone strait to Kane from DB and then Cena wouldnt be champ and we all win.
After all this all I can say is: Someone better push Dolph
So…can we inject Adamantium into D-Bry’s neck?
I think having Jericho win this matchup over Bray was correct. After being pooped on by Cena , Wyatt needs his character to grow – darker, more dangerous – not just get wins over Jericho. This is a good catalyst for Bray to evolve his character, so at SummerSlam he beats the snot out of Y2J. That growth re-establishes Wyatt – a Baytleground win doesn’t.
Autocorrect hates me.
why not have Wyatt beat Jericho fair and clean in this match, and then back again in an even better match at summerslam? isn’t that how you imagine a good “elevating the younger talent” feud?
1. I liked the tag team match but I thought it started out slow. Once the pace picked up though, it was really fun. I didn’t like that the 2nd pin was a roll-up and the double splash didn’t really do anything for me. I mean, I like it in theory, but something about it just looked… shaky. Harper and Rowan should have won.
2. I didn’t hate the Paige / AJ match as much as everyone else seems to have. I think maybe it’s just that I’m happy to see women’s matches on the main roster that aren’t catfights or about ex-boyfriends. It had its flaws though, of course.
3. Rusev vs. Swagger was pretty forgettable but not terrible. I hated that they used the plane crash for cheap heat.
4. Seth and Dean’s brawl was amusing but didn’t totally make up for the absence of a match. It better be really fucking satisfying when they clash at Summer Slam.
5. Jericho vs. Bray was kind of underwhelming but I didn’t hate it. I wanted Bray to win though, I thought that Jericho’s point for coming back, other than promote the new Fozzy album, was to put new talent over?
6. The battle royal was pretty good. Cesaro had some really good spots but I’m really not happy about him being eliminated by Slater. I like Slater but come on. I wish Bo or Cesaro had won. I’m surprisingly sort of okay with Miz winning but I reserve the right to change my mind depending on future events. I did hate HOW Miz won though. As soon as he rolled out, I think everybody knew he would win.
7. Fatal four-way didn’t do it for me. Out of the four guys in the ring, I like Orton’s wrestling the best but I don’t really care about any of them so it was kind of boring.
My lord this is full of people getting worked by the results for a bunch of stories only in their 2nd act.
Implying this was a second act would mean there was some progression in the stories. This wasn’t a second act, but rather a repeat of the first act. Battleground was like watching the NCIS repeats that come on before RAW. For crying out loud, Cena won with the EXACT SAME SPOT (AAing Orton onto Kane) as the the last PPV. Yes, we all knew Cena would win and Kane would be the one to take the pin to protect Orton and Reigns, but did it have to be the exact same way as MiTB?
Sure, but your complaint is different than being upset over who won. The who isn’t nearly as problematic as the why (the ending of the ME was stupid as dicks).
I thought (save the pre-show) every match was at a minimum entertaining and did a good job of building towards Summer Slam (which was clearly the goal of the PPV- which maybe isn’t the best thing, but it is what it is). Anything with that Wyatts/Usos match on it was worth watching.
The show was good in my opinion. There was some sloppiness in the matches, but I think the rematches will be better for SummerSlam.
My biggest gripe is the IC battle royal. When you can make a case for 8 interesting champ and they pick option 9, there’s a problem.
The SummerSlam card looks good.
Cena/Lesnar
Reigns/HHH or Orton
Rollins/Ambrose
Wyatt/Jericho
AJ/Paige
Wyatts/Usos
Rusev/Swagger I Quit match
IC/US title Unification match Sheamus/Miz/Bo/Dolph