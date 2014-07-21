Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Battleground 2014 results. The show was headlined by a fatal fourway for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as well as a battle royal for the vacant Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Battleground 2014 Results

– Pre-show Match #1: Adam Rose defeated Fandango. Layla and Summer Rae appeared as part of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds posse. Rose won with the Party Foul.

– Pre-show Match #2: Cameron defeated Naomi. Cameron won with a roll-up while holding the tights.

1. 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) defeated The Wyatt Family. Luke Harper won the first fall for his team with a big boot. The Usos won the second fall with a roll-up on Harper. The Usos teamed up to hit a double top rope splash (from the same turnbuckle) to win the third and deciding fall.

2. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) defeated Paige. Paige escaped the Black Widow and AJ kicked out of a Paige Turner, but AJ was able to get the pinfall with a Shining Wizard.

3. Rusev defeated Jack Swagger. Rusev won by count-out by reversing an ankle lock on the outside and sending Swagger headfirst into the ringpost.

4. Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose. Rollins won by forfeit. Ambrose had attacked Rollins earlier in the night, causing Triple H to throw him out of the building. Ambrose returned immediately after the forfeit loss to once again attack Rollins. They brawled until they were pulled apart by road agents. Later in the night, Ambrose would hide in a trunk and pop out to attack Rollins in the parking lot. Not joking.

5. Chris Jericho defeated Bray Wyatt. Jericho won clean with a Codebreaker.

6. Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal: The Miz won to become the new Intercontinental Champion. The “final two” were Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus, but Miz had not been eliminated and was simply hiding outside of the ring. Ziggler eliminated Sheamus and thought he’d won, but Miz tossed him out from behind to formally win.

7. Fatal Fourway for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena (c) defeated Kane, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns. Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Randy Orton onto Kane, pinning Kane to retain the championship.