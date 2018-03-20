There Is Reportedly A Long-Term WWE Plan To Turn Bayley Heel

#WWE
03.20.18 5 mins ago

WWE

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is continuing with what he claims is an ongoing plan to turn Bayley heel, but it’s not going as quickly as they originally thought it would. Last week, Sonya Deville joined Elias for a mixed tag match against John Cena and Nikki Bella at a Madison Square Garden house show.

According to Meltzer, Sonya’s spot was originally meant for Bayley, but was given to Sonya because Bayley hasn’t turned heel as quickly as planned. Bayley wrestled as a babyface in a different match on the card.

It’s undeniable that there’s something going on with Bayley in her current storyline with Sasha Banks. After the Boss betrayed her too many times, Bayley’s been showing a harder edge, refusing both Sasha’s hug and her tag in a trios match. On Monday’s episode of Raw, both women expressed their distrust of the other, but there was nothing exceedingly heelish about the way Bayley was behaving.

Most fans have assumed that any hints of Bayley turning heel are just misdirection leading up to Sasha turning heel against a slightly harder-edged but still resolutely heroic Bayley. It should be noted that this may still be exactly what happens, no matter what Meltzer says.

On the other hand, while it’s understandable that fans nostalgic for Bayley and Sasha’s already-legendary 2015 feud want to see the return of heel Sasha and the triumph of plucky underdog Bayley, the truth right now is that Sasha is more over as a babyface than Bayley, so from a certain angle turning Bayley simply makes more sense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBAYLEYWWEWWE Monday Night Raw

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP