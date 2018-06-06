WWE

Former WWE and TNA wrestling star Brian Christopher — aka Brian Lawler, son of pro wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler — was arrested in downtown Memphis on Tuesday night over an unpaid hotel room.

According to WMC Action News 5, it was your classic “go to dinner, realize you don’t have a way to pay for dinner, get stuck washing dishes all night” scenario. From their report:

Lawler, a former WWE star in his own right, was arrested at Hampton Inn on Peabody Place after the manager said he and Terry Teague stayed in a room without paying. The manager said the two checked into the room with a company credit card that did not have enough money on it. Both Lawler and Teague said they did not have enough money to pay for the room; the total amount they owed was just over $800.

Lawler’s best known for his various runs in WWE, from his time in the light heavyweight division in the late ’90s to a surprisingly popular stint as “Grandmaster Sexay,” a shovel-dancing goggles enthusiast who formed the group Too Cool with Scotty 2 Hotty and future WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. You can see his mugshot from the incident here.