Former WWE Star Brian Christopher Was Arrested Over An Unpaid Hotel Room

#Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.06.18 7 Comments

WWE

Former WWE and TNA wrestling star Brian Christopher — aka Brian Lawler, son of pro wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler — was arrested in downtown Memphis on Tuesday night over an unpaid hotel room.

According to WMC Action News 5, it was your classic “go to dinner, realize you don’t have a way to pay for dinner, get stuck washing dishes all night” scenario. From their report:

Lawler, a former WWE star in his own right, was arrested at Hampton Inn on Peabody Place after the manager said he and Terry Teague stayed in a room without paying.

The manager said the two checked into the room with a company credit card that did not have enough money on it.

Both Lawler and Teague said they did not have enough money to pay for the room; the total amount they owed was just over $800.

Lawler’s best known for his various runs in WWE, from his time in the light heavyweight division in the late ’90s to a surprisingly popular stint as “Grandmaster Sexay,” a shovel-dancing goggles enthusiast who formed the group Too Cool with Scotty 2 Hotty and future WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. You can see his mugshot from the incident here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSARRESTSBRIAN CHRISTOPHERBrian Christopher LawlerJERRY LAWLERPRO WRESTLING

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP