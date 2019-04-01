WWE Claims John Oliver Ignored Facts

Paul Schiraldi for HBO

If you watched John Oliver talking about wrestling on Last Week Tonight last night, it wasn’t hard to guess that WWE would not be pleased with anything he said. He called out the company, and Vince McMahon in particular, for making full-time wrestlers work as independent contractors, not giving them healthcare coverage, and not seeming to care much about their physical wellbeing in general, among other criticisms. Now WWE has fired back, with a statement they sent to ProWrestlingSheet. Here is that statement: