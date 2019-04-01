WWE Claims John Oliver Ignored Facts

04.01.19 1 min ago

Paul Schiraldi for HBO

If you watched John Oliver talking about wrestling on Last Week Tonight last night, it wasn’t hard to guess that WWE would not be pleased with anything he said. He called out the company, and Vince McMahon in particular, for making full-time wrestlers work as independent contractors, not giving them healthcare coverage, and not seeming to care much about their physical wellbeing in general, among other criticisms. Now WWE has fired back, with a statement they sent to ProWrestlingSheet. Here is that statement:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#Last Week Tonight#John Oliver#WWE
TAGSJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHTWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 hour ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP