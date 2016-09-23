Here Are Your WWE Clash Of Champions Predictions & Analysis

WWE Clash of Champions airs this Sunday, September 25, live on WWE Network. The first Raw-exclusive pay-per-view of the New Era features every Raw championship up for grabs, including Kevin Owens’ Universal Championship in a match against Seth Rollins, and new Cruiserweight Champion and Cruiserweight Classic winner TJ Perkins making his WWE PPV debut against (The) Brian Kendrick.
Here’s the complete Clash of Champions card:
WWE Clash of Champions 2016 Card
1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Seth Rollins
2. United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Roman Reigns
3. Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. The Club
5. Match 7 of the Best of 7 Series: Cesaro (3) vs. Sheamus (3)
6. Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho
7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: TJ Perkins (c) vs. The Brian Kendrick
– Kickoff Match: Nia Jax vs. Alicia Fox
As always, here are our predictions and our full analysis for the show. We’re usually (read: never) right, so make sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know what you think’s going down.
@Harry Longabaugh 4.5 pts @King Smark 3 pts @Me 3 pts
Distribute 7 pts for each match in descending scale.
Here’s my horrible picks:
TJP – 7
KO – 6
Cesaro – 5
The Club – 4
Jericho – 3
Charlotte – 2
Rusev – 1
in the interest of keeping it somewhat interesting (as well as utter domination), my picks are:
KO – 7
TJP – 6
Reigns – 5
Charlotte – 4
Club – 3
Zayn – 2
Sheamus – 1 (An angry Cesaro then makes the jump to Smackdown)
I ain’t scurred! Time to put BF66 and Harry Longabaugh to bed and go looking for dinner!
TJP – 7
Rollins – 6
Cesaro – 5
Rusev – 4
Sasha – 3
Zayn – 2
Cesaro – 1
@King of Smark Style (Copyright Pending)
Wut up playa! u got Cesaro listed twice – guessing 1 of them sposed 2 B da Club?
Can anyone do this?
KO – 7
TJ – 6
Charlotte – 5
The Club – 4
Zayn – 3
Reigns – 2
Sheamus – 1
@Mr. Royal Rumble, JSF it was a Triple Threat, but let’s Teddy Long this motha and turn it into a tag match playa!
Starting points:
You and @Harry Longabaugh (4.5 pts)
VS
@Me and @King Smark (6 pts)
Harry L./Mr. Royal Rumble, JSF
KO – 14
TJ – 12
Charlotte – 9
Reigns – 5
The Club – 7
Zayn – 5
Reigns – 2
Sheamus – 2
BF66/KingSmark:
TJP – 14
KO – 6
Rollins – 6
Cesaro – 10
Rusev – 5
Sasha – 3
Charlotte – 2
Jericho – 3
Zayn – 2
The Club – 5
*****FOR THE WITHSPANDEX TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP*****
Nia Jax vs Alicia Fox: This is a layup. Of course Jax ethers Foxy.
Cruiserweight Title Match: TJ Perkins. This is Perkins first introduction to an actual Raw crowd. No way in hell he loses that. Hopefully Kendrick has another chance down the road and pulls it off then, though.
Sami Zayn vs Chris Jericho: Sami. His forever enemy has the title now. Even if you’re not doing that feud right away, you kind of have to keep Sami strong in anticipation for it and Y2J’s not gonna lose a damn thing from it. Dude lives to put people over these days.
As a side note, am I seeing the same feud the prediction crew is? They’re ragging on Sami for things that haven’t happened or are basic ass pro wrestling revenge bits. Chris Jericho called Sami Zayn out for no reason on Raw, his first real thing in a couple weeks, to Sami’s confusion. Insisted Sami was still upset about Owens despite Zayn having no real visible issue since the Battleground match and only laid into Jericho verbally when Y2J wouldn’t let it go and got on his case. Then Jericho beaned him with an object. So the next week he comes after Jericho. Did I miss a non-Raw segment or something where Sami is clearly an ass? Because I don’t watch anything but the cable TV shows and the PPV’s.
Cesaro vs Sheamus: Cesaro. Seriously, what are you going to do with freaking Sheamus? They’ve kept the whole “championship oppourtunity” thing vague, but I like to think they mean the Universal title. Assuming Owens retains, you’re not going run another heel at him.Hell, same for Rusev, assuming he retains. Even if the faces magically win their title matches, is Sheamus going to have a good program with them? Nah, I’m pulling for Cesaro, even if he’s sadly fed to the champion next month.
Tag Championship Match: The Club. New Day’s held it long enough. They’ve had the title… what, four hundred days this Sunda? If not, it’s close. They’re out of competition, their act has been molding over the past few weeks and unless we’re pushing to have them overcome Demolitions record reign there’s no point in having the straps on them anymore. Plus, the Club need it at this point.
Womens Championship: Sasha. It sounded like the only reason they took the title off her when they did is because it looked like Sasha had an injury that was going to put her out but good. I don’t think they’re done with their plans of Sasha as champion and now that she’s fine they’ve got the oppourtunity to course correct. Charlotte, of course, has held the Womens titles for a combined year, barring Sashas just-shy-of-a-month reign. It’s too early for Bayely, even if my heart says otherwise.
US Championship: Lets not kid ourselves. Roman is taking this. Fans have rejected Reigns as a top tier champion and Roman screwed up, so he’s not getting the Universal title anytime soon. But WWE’s clearly still high on the guy and invested in him carrying a strap of some kind. Rusev’s top shelf and obviously the real face here, but as much as I want him to win, I think he’s eating the pin here.
Universal Title: I’m going with KO but surprisingly? I feel like this could go either way. Logic says KO needs to retain in his first defense, but “in the eyes of the fans” he had the belt handed to him. It might make sense to do an Edge thing where his first “tainted” title win ends in him losing to the legit challenger, but he gets pissed, powers up and takes the title back legit later. Only, you know, we do it next month instead of waiting half a year, only to do it again when someone blows it. But you get the idea. Still, I think KO retaining by dirty Triple H shenanigans is more likely, so I’m going with that.
The Corporate Reigns comment got me thinking…What if they went Corporate Reigns with the US Title, Owens with the Universal and The Club joined up a Rollins beat down as the Tag Champs. F it, go all in and have Perkins and Charlotte join in too and have just one big mega heel stable of champions to set something fun up for Survivor Series. Taking a beatdown from that crew and setting himself up as the one that is going to take them all out would make Rollins the most over face in a decade. Added points for giving The Club a reason to exist outside of waiting for Balor to get better and establishing a persona for Perkins right off the bat. Also – Rusev face turn. Oh man, this will never happen.
It hasn’t been all that long since the Authority finally broke down and they were weak as hell. I’m fine if Triple H or authority figures back a guy, but I’d like a couple years, personally, before we go back to the “heel authority stable” angle. I’m not sure it could work, this soon after the last one.
Should be fun to see what The Ultimate Opportunity is for the winner of Cesaro vs Sheamus. The other matches could be some really fun wrestling for wrestling sake matches.
I love Demolition, but every time a team gets close to their record, I’m always torn because I enjoy the drama when it gets really down to the wire and it becomes a thing on the show.
Also, as it’s not as celebrated as Honky Tonk Man’s IC run length (which was of a roughly similar time-frame), it’s not the only part of their legacy, which can’t really be said for faux-Elvis.
I love wrestling, and women’s wrestling, but I have no desire to see Nia Jaxx wrestle again until she gets better. She doesn’t move that well, and despite her size (or maybe because of it) her offense looks weak. She doesn’t even seem to be strong enough physically to pull off some of her “monster moves”.
I figure now Sasha’s back problems are in the rear view that she gets the title back. Probably have Bayley have the match won on Charlotte & then Sasha does something heelish to steal the win & cocky boss walk to the back while Bayley looks disappointed. With Bayley & Sasha in the back, Charlotte starts berating Dana before recently cleared Emma comes out to defend her friend. Then we’ve got 2 programmes on the go with great wrestling at the end: Sasha v Bayley for the title, and Emma v Charlotte – simple no?
What if they turn Bayley heel and feud her against babyface Sasha Banks? Don’t tell me this is outside the realms of possibility.
I’m not sure why you’d do that, though. Sasha works great as a heel and Bayley is a natural babyface. Why reverse the dynamics that work? Plus, she only just jumped up and isn’t even established as a face on Raw yet. Why give her an alignment turn already? Maybe if she’s stale down the road, but she’s gone several years as a lovable face without turning New Day on us.
Bayley, not yet six weeks on the main roster, has been doing the ESPN interview and local morning TV slots. Let’s not pretend they don’t know what they have in her.
Triple H pedigrees Rollins and then, when Owens is going for the pin, Triple H pedigrees him too and becomes the new Universal Champion. That or Botch Rollins puts Owens on the shelf for a few weeks.
Lol “Botch Rollins”
Haha. Holy shit, that line about Lana hitting Reigns with the DVD was funny as Fuck.
The only surprise in Nia massacring Alicia is that if we hadn’t had the brand split she’d have done it at least three times already.
Imagine having a PPV title match in which the title holder hasn’t appeared on TV in person at all. I still cannot believe everybody approved that. TJP pulls out the win because he has to.
Jericho wins, because that’s what he does. Let’s not think they had any more plans for Owens-Zayn then they had for, say, Owens-Ziggler, Owens-Neville or Owens-Swagger when they were happening on a loop on Main Event.
We still have no idea what this best of seven is in aid of other than vague “championship opportunity” talk that might well be quietly dropped for all we know. Cesaro’s certainly not in position for either of the big Raw singles titles, but Sheamus is even less so. Let’s think Sheamus wins and Cesaro breaks his Raw contract, turns up on Tuesday and takes his chances with those titles.
We’ve been predicting New Day losing the titles and breaking up for the whole of this year, but this feels like the time to finally pull the trigger with only the Shining Stars as heel challengers underneath these, plus it means the end of WWE Sponsored Balls Comedy.
Charlotte vs Sasha Banks vs Bayley on PPV for the title, and the story of the last two weeks has been almost entirely about getting fans behind Dana Brooke. Let’s not pretend anything’s changed for the women, eh? I really don’t think Sasha turning on Bayley has the heft it should have if Sasha isn’t champion, and clearly we’re only in this mess because Sasha got cleared weeks ahead of schedule, but next PPV HIAC is in Boston so maybe Bayley takes an unlucky fall and we go again there for the title change.
Rusev is dominated for twelve minutes and wins by roll-up. “See, Roman’s not getting the superman push any more!” say WWE, ahead of Reigns standing tall at the end of the next three Raws.
Triple H wins it for Owens, because apparently KO musn’t be allowed to look like a strong champion at any point. Seth can likely commiserate.
Nia Jax
Cesaro
Sami Zayn
TJ Perkins
Gallows & Anderson
Charlotte
Rusev
Kevin Owens
(+ Enzo/Cass if they face Shining Stars, Braun Strowman/Bo Dallas if they get a squash match)
Cesaro as the new Dolph Ziggler? That’s depressingly spot on.