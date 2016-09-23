Here Are Your WWE Clash Of Champions Predictions & Analysis

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.23.16 28 Comments

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Clash of Champions airs this Sunday, September 25, live on WWE Network. The first Raw-exclusive pay-per-view of the New Era features every Raw championship up for grabs, including Kevin Owens’ Universal Championship in a match against Seth Rollins, and new Cruiserweight Champion and Cruiserweight Classic winner TJ Perkins making his WWE PPV debut against (The) Brian Kendrick.

Here’s the complete Clash of Champions card:

WWE Clash of Champions 2016 Card

1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Seth Rollins

2. United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Roman Reigns

3. Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. The Club

5. Match 7 of the Best of 7 Series: Cesaro (3) vs. Sheamus (3)

6. Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho

7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: TJ Perkins (c) vs. The Brian Kendrick

– Kickoff Match: Nia Jax vs. Alicia Fox

As always, here are our predictions and our full analysis for the show. We’re usually (read: never) right, so make sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know what you think’s going down.

