Here Are Your WWE Clash Of Champions Predictions & Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Clash of Champions airs this Sunday, September 25, live on WWE Network. The first Raw-exclusive pay-per-view of the New Era features every Raw championship up for grabs, including Kevin Owens’ Universal Championship in a match against Seth Rollins, and new Cruiserweight Champion and Cruiserweight Classic winner TJ Perkins making his WWE PPV debut against (The) Brian Kendrick.

Here’s the complete Clash of Champions card:

WWE Clash of Champions 2016 Card

1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Seth Rollins 2. United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Roman Reigns 3. Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley 4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. The Club 5. Match 7 of the Best of 7 Series: Cesaro (3) vs. Sheamus (3) 6. Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho 7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: TJ Perkins (c) vs. The Brian Kendrick – Kickoff Match: Nia Jax vs. Alicia Fox

As always, here are our predictions and our full analysis for the show. We’re usually (read: never) right, so make sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know what you think’s going down.