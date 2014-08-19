WWE.com Reports Dean Ambrose Is ‘Missing’ And ‘Significantly Injured’

Dean Ambrose is missing, or at least he in according to WWE.com. During last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, former Shield-mate and BFF Seth Rollins (the ersatz Snake Plissken of WWE) curb-stomped Ambrose (the ersatz Charlie Kelly of WWE) into a pile of ring-regulation cinder blocks, causing “pretty significant head and cervical spine trauma,” according to WWE medical personnel. The extent of his injuries are unknown, because, well…no one can find him.
Dr. Amann went on to say that Ambrose’s exact injuries could not be determined thanks to his refusal of treatment, and further tests are impossible at this time as WWE trainers simply cannot find the notoriously unstable former U.S. Champion.
“At the time of bringing him backstage, he was responsive and was refusing transport to a local medical facility for further evaluation,” said Amann. “He had removed the straps and surgical collar, said he refused to go and we haven’t seen him since.” – WWE.com
So where the heck is Dean Ambrose? Is he laying in wait in the Starbucks next to Seth Rollins’ house, knowing Seth loves Pumpkin Spice Lattes and will drop his guard when making sure the barista puts on extra whipped cream? Is he taking some time away from his constant pursuit of Rollins to explore his entrepreneurial dreams? Maybe he’s gone to Hollywood to play the part of a police officer who finds himself trapped inside his own precinct and hunted after crooked cops stop at nothing to recover incriminating evidence of illegal activities against those closest to him.
Naw. That one’s too far-fetched.
All I know is that while kayfabe injury storylines make me feel a bit squicky, and I’d like Ambrose to stay on my television/totally not borrowed WWE Network account, I will wholeheartedly embrace this approach to explaining why Dean isn’t around on Monday nights. I will especially accept a full remake of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? wherein Dean Ambrose – unstable rogue, Money in the Bank briefcase thief – is pursued by Detective Seth Rollins – intrepid investigator, Money in the Bank winner, Pumpkin Spice Latte enthusiast. Can you imagine Ambrose taunting Rollins from Liberty Island, only to put the entire Statue of Liberty INTO the stolen MitB briefcase, then disappear halfway across the world?
Oh my god what are even doing messing around with movies just do that please.
Somewhere, Dusty is finding those unused Lost in Cleveland scripts & preparing a pitch…
This is seriously the best “off to shoot a movie” TV write-off I’ve seen.
Lost in Cincinnati
No. Noooo noooo
DO IT ROCKAPELLA
*cue Heath Slater doing a capella by himself*
Heath Slater and Titus O’Neal are Two Man Acapella Band.
I’ll preface this by saying I’m super tired and not running at 100% mental efficiency, but in the moment between my eyes beginning to read the headline and finishing it, it felt like my heart stopped beating because I thought it was going to say that he was for-real dead.
if he dies, it just means wyatt’s got a new follower
I’m with you @Lester I just got into work and was like “welp, better check WS before I do anyth….. WHAT!!?!#11!!@!?!?? Ambrose is missing AND injured.” Then I remember this is fake underpants fighting we’re talking about and cooler heads prevailed.
Side note, I’m oddly into the idea of Assault on Precinct Ambrose. I mean it’ll be terrible but then again, will it? (Yes).
Yeah, that’s why the quotation marks are in there. I didn’t want anyone to think that he’s in a ditch somewhere, as…100% plausible as that actually seems.
Do any of you any of you like dean Ambrose
Where is Cactus Jack?
He’s in Cleveland walking the streets with Dean.
Headline forgets to add Dean Ambrose is “significantly awesome.”
I hope they find Dean in Vegas, as a lounge singer named Johnny Sparkles, singing only Neil Diamond songs (and only Sweet Caroline at that)
Yes!!
(For the uninitiated: [www.youtube.com] – voice of an angel)
+10000
SWEEEET CAROLIIIINNNEE BUM BUM BUUUUUUUMMMMMM
@BookSavvy
I was about to praise your Carmen San Diego satire lyrics, but then you go ahead and reference Sweet Caroline? FOR SHAME!
considering i referenced it first, i think stacey deserves all of the praise
YEAAAAAAAHHHH!!! TAKE THAT! MY LYRICS ARE MOTHER EFFIN GOLD!! ;)
And I bloody linked it!
*loudly whispers to himself*
READ, DAMNIT, READ!!!!
@Lester You have brought joy to my house for sharing this.
Checking all Vegas lounges for Johnny Sparkles…
DON’T MIND IF I DO….
Well… he sneaks around the world from Kiev to Carolina
He’s dealing dirty deeds from Berlin down to Belize
He’ll counter your counters’ counters while on a slow boat to China
Tell me where in the world is Titty Master Ambrose?
i wanna wrap myself up in this post’s warm, snuggly embrace :)
Steal their suitcases in South Korea, make Antarctica tap out,
From the Great Lakes to the Gulf they’ll be watching for his grin,
Well they never Arkansas him steal the heart of fair Renee,
Tell me where in the world is Titty Master Ambrose?
He’ll go from Nashville to Norway, Bonaire to Zimbabwe,
Chicago to Czechoslovakia and back!
Well he’ll wear his fanny pack from Pakistan to Scandinavia,
Or he’ll pop up in a trunk Down Under and go lunatic on Perth,
He put the miss in misdirection when cosplayed as a box,
Tell me where in the world is Titty Master Ambrose?
Ooh, Botswana to Thailand, Milan via Amsterdam,
Mali to Bali, Ohio, Oahu…!
Well he glides around the ring and tries to fight against injustice,
He’s a double-dealing deceiver with a taste for thievery,
His itinerary’s loaded up with moving violations,
Tell me where in the world is Titty Master Ambrose?
WON’T SOMEONE TELL ME WHERE IN THE WORLD IS TITTY MASTER AMBROSE?
MAGGLE!!! WHERE IN THE WORLD IS TITTY MASTER AMBROSE?
… aaaaannnd scene.
anything you want, name it. you deserve all the everythings
…………this.
Holy shit Stacey I love you so hard right now.
:D I couldn’t resist. This was my JAM.
I’m glad you all enjoyed it! I’m in a loopy mood so at least something good came out of no sleep (stupid WWE SuperCard KotR) and 5 cups of coffee before noon. ;)
Is there any way we can get weekly chapters of Where in the World is Dean Ambrose as the long awaited sequel to the award winning Jack Swagger of Marth?
This may the best post I’ve read on Uproxx
@The Incredible Olk now you’ve given me plot bunnies…
Bra-vo!
masterful.
Marking out for the inclusion of Perth, now THAT’S how you get a cheap pop!
+Citizen Kane clapping gif
Ambrose being such a loose cannon that he “goes missing” after refusing medical treatment is such an amazing character touch. I don’t expect them to express that on TV (on tv they hate character touches) but I hope they do.
I’m hoping they don’t hate character touches too much at this point, because having Ambrose going even more off the deep end than they have him at now would be great. Just having him torment Rollins, Kane, and anyone associated with the Authority behind the scenes for weeks is something I would love to see. The crazier the ideas, the better. Then have him come back right when Rollins tries to cash in MITB and screw it all up for him.
I hope the Million Dollar Man brings in a fake Dean Ambrose
Who’d play him? Kane?
Vegas. He went missing in Vegas. Surely this is gonna be good, right? Surely they have a bunch of vignettes in the can that show him slowly descending into madness? They’re going to have him commentate on society from the view of the Vegas homeless, as everyday they see the high-rollers with so much and ask why they themselves have to fight and scrap for everything they have? Ambrose will relate that to how Rollins robbed him of all he had, right?
Oh, wait this is WWE. It’ll be Dusts Bros all over again or JBL saying ‘I wonder where Dean is, Maggle’ every week. And that’s the BEST we can hope for.
#LOLCenawins
How awesome would it be if Rollins ends up being Ambrose’s arch nemesis in the Lockdown movie.
Have no fear, folks! He couldn’t have gotten far. I will search the streets of Las Vegas and find our Unstable Hero!
YEAH!
Unless he’s moved since he did Colt Cabana’s podcast, I think Ambrose lives in Vegas. So WWE officials might want to try calling his house. Dude probably just went home.
Fear and Lunatic Fringe in Las Vegas
+HunterSAmbrose
Awesome.
Every once in a while creative manages to nail something.
Good job. Now don’t fuck it up.
I hope he comes back to something in the way
That would be kinda depressing. Instead, save “Something in the way” for an eventual montage showing all the times Dean stopped Rollins cashing in.
Listen up detectives! JoJo has gone missing and we believe the notorious Lunatic Fringe is the culprit. He was last seen breaking into a Taco Bell in Vegas likely to hide what’s left of her remains in the taco meat.
I am all in on Ambrose being the Charlie Kelly of WWE. Question is, who’s the Mac/Dennis/Dee/Frank?
Fat Mac = Chris Hero
Mac – Curtis Axel
Dennis – Miz
Dee – Nikki Bella
Frank – Vince McMahon
@TheFakeMSol Would love to see Vince and Axel reenact the Rum Ham Incident.
Oh my god, that would be hilarious!
MARS, perhaps?!
Heard Vader found him walking the streets of Vegas and took him to the White Castle of Fear.
Mmmm… White Castle. ::dashes off to get sliders::
He’s obviously gone to search for the only person who can understand his pain.
Brad. Maddox.
[www.youtube.com]
He joined the Vegas Tunnel People
[www.dailymail.co.uk]
IT SEEMS EVERYBODIE’S A CROOKED COP!!!
Amnesia Ambrose: he comes back in two months with full on amnesia, doesn’t remember anything after Wrestlemania, and has no clue the SHIELD isn’t a thing anymore. He starts hanging out with Seth again, all the time asking what the deal is with Reigns, until he gets DDTed in a tag match, it all comes rushing back to him and we get crazy Dean v Seth matches all over again.
I love how plausible everything sounds…
My client, Brockapella, conquered music to the point where he doesn’t need it anymore. I am the one who accompanies the man without any accompaniment.
no dean ambrose was not lost he was already found in the ambulance match against bray wyatt and made a suprise attack to seth rollins