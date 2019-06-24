WWE

After making it to the main card last PPV, the Cruiserweight Championship once again found itself being defended on the pre-show at WWE Stomping Grounds. However, its placement on the kickoff show didn’t mean the match or the talent involved was any less promising than anything the main card.

After both Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak scored a pinfall in a fatal four-way match to determine his next challenger, champion Tony Nese found himself defending against both fan-favorites. The PPV match allowed each wrestler to shine, featuring athletic high flying for Nese, risk-taking by Tozawa, technical and strategic wrestling by Gulak, and more.