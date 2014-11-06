WWE Double-Booked The UK Tour And Nobody You Like Will Be On Raw

#Pro Wrestling #WWE Raw #WWE
11.06.14 4 years ago 44 Comments

WWE Raw tapings in England come with a lot of problems. Results for the shows leak online hours before they air, and the live experience is dulled by heavy editing and piped-in crowd noise. WWE’s tour of the United Kingdom is underway, and now Monday’s Raw (and Tuesday’s Smackdown) face an additional problem: double-booked house shows that cut the already kinda-depleted roster in half.

According to the Observer, WWE’s running house shows in Cardiff on Monday and Bornemouth on Tuesday, meaning a bunch of people you’d like and expect to see on TV won’t be there.

Expected to miss Raw: Dean Ambrose, Kane, Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Cesaro
Expected to miss Smackdown: John Cena, Seth Rollins, Big Show, Sheamus, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan

I hope you guys are ready for a best-of-two series between Jey Uso vs. Diego this week. They’ll have a double-decker bus on the stage, it’ll be fine.

