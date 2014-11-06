WWE Double-Booked The UK Tour And Nobody You Like Will Be On Raw

WWE Raw tapings in England come with a lot of problems. Results for the shows leak online hours before they air, and the live experience is dulled by heavy editing and piped-in crowd noise. WWE’s tour of the United Kingdom is underway, and now Monday’s Raw (and Tuesday’s Smackdown) face an additional problem: double-booked house shows that cut the already kinda-depleted roster in half.
According to the Observer, WWE’s running house shows in Cardiff on Monday and Bornemouth on Tuesday, meaning a bunch of people you’d like and expect to see on TV won’t be there.
Expected to miss Raw: Dean Ambrose, Kane, Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Cesaro
Expected to miss Smackdown: John Cena, Seth Rollins, Big Show, Sheamus, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan
I hope you guys are ready for a best-of-two series between Jey Uso vs. Diego this week. They’ll have a double-decker bus on the stage, it’ll be fine.
Didn’t they once have the Shield open a house show and then they made it to London in time for the Raw Main Event?
I think Roman Reigns got the Shield helicopter in the divorce. He got the rest of the Shield stuff.
In all fairness, Dean would jump out of the chopper before it landed and without cords.
I bet Zack Ryder is so fucking excited right now.
Bangers and Mash in catering, why wouldn’t he be?
You know it.
How the fuck does WWE book a house show on Monday and Tuesday?
They probably did their booking on Pacific Time.
They probably did their booking on The Pacific Rim. Kaiju always fuck up schedules.
Tight schedule and major competition from the premier leagues right now on Saturdays and Sundays. There’s no competing with soccer over there.
Lol so basically everyone important and a Cena heavy Raw.
Well I mean, not being on Smackdown isn’t that new for John Cena
I look forward Sandambrose v. Sancaro
WWE are kinda dicks these days, huh.
So I have to buy a ticket to see Dolph Ziggler lose? Damn you, WWE!
BurnsyFan66 will also be missing RAW this week…
though, I wouldn’t say I’m “missing it”, Bob.
What exactly do ya do here?
Obviously it’s an Obsever problem rather than yours, Brandon, but I thought the Bournemouth show was on Monday and there was a Brighton show on Tuesday? Cardiff’s certainly tonight, I’ve seen people talking about it on Twitter.
Guess that doesn’t take away from it being a pretty shoddy situation, although I’d have been surprised to see almost any of those guys on Smackdown anyway with the exception of creepy perv Rowan and entirely invisible Harper.
Got tickets for Raw and Smackdown…so is there a chance that Ambrose, Wyatt and Cesaro will be on Smackdown? Or am I pretty much screwed and should have picked the house shows?
Pretty good chance you’re in the clear. Listing in the post says they’re expected to miss RAW, so that means they are in the Smackdown group.
Phew, cheers. Not too fussed normally but those are 3 I’ve never seen live (aside from a brief Claudio sighting at an ROH show) and was very much looking forward to.
And as has been alluded to below, if it means we get a bit more NXT action I am more than happy with that.
They can kill half of Raw with the Authority opening segment and at least an hour’s worth of Earlier Tonights
Fandango vs Brooklyn Brawler Iron Man Match followed by Cameron V Rosa Mendes Iron Woman match followed by HHH promo followed by main event of El Torito vs Layla in a Canadian Penalty Box Match. That’s for both RAW and SD, Superstars will consist of one match and that’s Johnny Ace vs… Jey Uso and Main Event will consist of just Michael Cole interviewing The Miz, Damien Mizdow’s there and it ends with Fernando interfering just so he can interview Mizdow whilst Cole’s interviewing The Miz. Dark Matches are Adrian Neville, William Regal & Paige vs Dust Brahs and Carmella.
I would watch this show, especially that dark match.
Counterpoint: NXT fills out the shows next week, as they did with Zayn on Main Event with the same half-roster issue.
If the odds are against Cena being at the Smackdown! taping on Tuesday then you can definitely count on John Cena actually being at the Smackdown! taping on Tuesday.
Fantastic
+1 (even if it’s not a live thread)
I remember WWE did this back in November 2011 too.
Maybe Santino can investigate the loss of the superstars? Sigh. This is gonna happen, isn’t it?
Only acceptable if he uses the accent he had to “learn” for Jingle All The Way 2.
[www.youtube.com]
Can anyone explain why WWE books House Shows opposite Raw and Smackdown? They’ve done it a few times in the States, too. What sense does that make?
£££
Outside of the Brand Extension era, where the split roster was enforced, I only remember this happening for a touring group leaving early for an international tour, or some weird scheduling due to the holidays.
As for why? MONEY! TV revenue is locked in, and they probably feel that any lost live gate revenue could be made up and then some with another show running. Obviously, you can’t do it all the time, or even regularly, because it’ll then be obvious on TV, but they can get away with it every now and then.
We’ll know how bad it is when Zack Ryder comes out, and isn’t even the one getting squashed
Who are you to doubt Zack Ryder, the former US Champ?
So I’m finally getting my Ryder/Slater 5 Star, Ironman classic?
At least Cesaro won’t be losing this Monday night.
No, he’ll still be losing, we just won’t see it on tv.
Not to diminish the joke, but they can’t even do that, because Orton is already written out for the month.
They’re either going to do NOTHING with the Ambrose-Wyatt feud, or drop in something bordering on Katie Vick territory, and since Ambrose isn’t really going to be allowed to have showcase matches for a while anyway, whatever. Cesaro is now a better version of Chris Masters in 2011, so again, whatever.
But yeah, I’m going to sit quietly and root for the seventeen-minute Goldust-Zayn TV classic and the twelve-minute Breeze/Fandango-Kofi/Neville highspot-fu matches that are never going to happen. Maybe Sami Callihan will finally make it to TV and get the Regal Match on NXT this year. Maybe Big E. will actually get another push. Maybe Lawler will just shoot on air about exactly how much he fucking hates having to be an announcer and having Vince shout meaningless bullshit into his ear.
THERE’S ALWAYS HOPE
I would mark the fuck out if Lawler just delivered his version of a Pipebomb.
No John Cena on Smackdown? Thats…normal.
Also, for what it’s worth, in a three/four-month span that had some RAW’s hottest closing segments in AGES last year (The locker room revolt, the Battle in Seattle, Bryan giving in to Bray), the one in Manchester last year after the Bryan/Punk-Shield handicap match with the first faceoff between the Shield and Wyatts and the Rhodes Bros./Usos coming out for the save and the brawl might have been the best of them all.
I’m not saying that I expect them to top something as good as that was the very next year, but this is so “good effort, good job”.