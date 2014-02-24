Here are your quick-and-dirty, editorial-free WWE Elimination Chamber 2014 results. The show was headlined by an Elimination Chamber match (natch) for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as well as a six-man tag team match between The Shield and The Wyatt Family.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2014 Results:

1. Pre-show match: Goldust and Cody Rhodes defeated Ryback and Curtis Axel. Larry “The Axe” Hennig accompanied Rybaxel to the ring. Cody Rhodes pinned Curtis Axel after a Cross Rhodes.

2. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) defeated Jack Swagger. Big E retained after hitting The Big Ending on Swagger.

3. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Age Outlaws (c) defeated The Usos. Billy Gunn won the match with a roll-up.

4. Titus O’Neil defeated Darren Young. O’Neil pinned Young after Clash of the Titus.

5. The Wyatt Family defeated The Shield. Bray Wyatt won a long, back-and-forth match for his team by pinning Roman Reigns with Sister Abigail.

6. Divas Championship Match: Cameron defeated AJ Lee (c). Cameron won by disqualification when Tamina interfered. Earlier in the match, Tamina “accidentally” kicked AJ.

6. Batista defeated Alberto Del Rio. Batista won with a Batista Bomb. The crowd didn’t like him much.

7. Elimination Chamber Match For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Randy Orton (c) defeated Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Christian, Sheamus and Cesaro. Christian eliminated Sheamus with a splash from the top of a chamber pod. Daniel Bryan eliminated Christian with a running knee. John Cena eliminated Cesaro via submission with an STF. The Wyatt Family interfered and beat up Cena and Bryan, allowing Orton to pin and eliminate Cena. Kane made the Wyatts leave the ring, so Bryan attacked him. Bryan hit a running knee on Orton, but Kane pulled out the referee before the three. Kane continued to interfere, and Orton was able to hit two RKOs and retain the title.