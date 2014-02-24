Here are your quick-and-dirty, editorial-free WWE Elimination Chamber 2014 results. The show was headlined by an Elimination Chamber match (natch) for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as well as a six-man tag team match between The Shield and The Wyatt Family.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2014 Results:
1. Pre-show match: Goldust and Cody Rhodes defeated Ryback and Curtis Axel. Larry “The Axe” Hennig accompanied Rybaxel to the ring. Cody Rhodes pinned Curtis Axel after a Cross Rhodes.
2. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) defeated Jack Swagger. Big E retained after hitting The Big Ending on Swagger.
3. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Age Outlaws (c) defeated The Usos. Billy Gunn won the match with a roll-up.
4. Titus O’Neil defeated Darren Young. O’Neil pinned Young after Clash of the Titus.
5. The Wyatt Family defeated The Shield. Bray Wyatt won a long, back-and-forth match for his team by pinning Roman Reigns with Sister Abigail.
6. Divas Championship Match: Cameron defeated AJ Lee (c). Cameron won by disqualification when Tamina interfered. Earlier in the match, Tamina “accidentally” kicked AJ.
6. Batista defeated Alberto Del Rio. Batista won with a Batista Bomb. The crowd didn’t like him much.
7. Elimination Chamber Match For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Randy Orton (c) defeated Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Christian, Sheamus and Cesaro. Christian eliminated Sheamus with a splash from the top of a chamber pod. Daniel Bryan eliminated Christian with a running knee. John Cena eliminated Cesaro via submission with an STF. The Wyatt Family interfered and beat up Cena and Bryan, allowing Orton to pin and eliminate Cena. Kane made the Wyatts leave the ring, so Bryan attacked him. Bryan hit a running knee on Orton, but Kane pulled out the referee before the three. Kane continued to interfere, and Orton was able to hit two RKOs and retain the title.
You, sir, have a way with words
.
Damn phone.
We booed THE FUCK out of Bootista.
Yes, yes you did.
I would like to point out that Bray Wyatt wrestled a 30 minute match, while Batista was winded after barely 10.
Dynamic fat guys 4 lyfe!
10 minutes? He was gassed before his pyro was even finished.
The fact that Wyatt will never be on the cover of Men’s Fitness but is in better cardio shape than that muscle bound , botoxed , skinny jeans wearing douchebag makes me love him even more.
Anyone notice that Bootista fell awkwardly on his arm while delivering that exceptionally sub-par Bootista Bomb and spend the time in the ring after the match holing it awkwardly? One could only hope he x’s out of Wrestlemania.
Alright, I kind of blew up at two individuals in the running thread, but can we have a rule against mentioning Dolphins1925 spoilers during live discussion?
I repeat: because the next morning I’m still really irritated at the individuals bringing up leaked results into the live discussion.
So unrelated, is there any truth to the sting coming to wwe rumors we see popping up or are those pretty arbitrary at this point
Last I heard they were nearing a deal but WWE was dragging their feet
Anyone know if there’s any confirmation to the rumor of Batista’s left arm being injured?
[twitter.com]
I don’t know if there’s any truth, but if there is, it shows you that you can’t just show up after being away from wrestling for years and not have your body pay the price: unless your name is Brock Lesnar or Shawn Michaels.
I love that Tweet. Looks like it was typed by someone who breathes through their mouth constantly and struggles to form thoughts.
Fans no like Batista. Batista bad man.
[twitter.com]
If the WWE is smart, I would have Batista deliver an epic rant running down the fans. People will hate the Orton/Batista no matter what. Might as well make Orton the good guy and turn on the Authority
“If the WWE is smart”
Let me stop you right there.
” I have bad news for you”…….
Apart from The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield and the Elimination Chamber up until Christian got speedily eliminated, this PPV was underwhelming. Too many outside interferences in my opinion!
Forgot to add Big E vs. Swagger – Langston looked believably vulnerable in that match.