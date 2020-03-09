As Becky Lynch‘s reign with the Raw Women’s Championship approaches its one-year mark, the main event of WWE’s 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view determined her WrestleMania 36 challenger.

The competitors in the third-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match were Asuka, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Shayna Baszler, with Baszler established as Lynch’s most likely challenger. The NXT Horsewoman and MMA Horsewoman had cut promos on each other ahead of last year’s Survivor Series, Baszler dramatically bit Lynch shortly after she moved to the main roster, and the two had started trading barbs on Twitter.