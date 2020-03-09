As Becky Lynch‘s reign with the Raw Women’s Championship approaches its one-year mark, the main event of WWE’s 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view determined her WrestleMania 36 challenger.
The competitors in the third-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match were Asuka, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Shayna Baszler, with Baszler established as Lynch’s most likely challenger. The NXT Horsewoman and MMA Horsewoman had cut promos on each other ahead of last year’s Survivor Series, Baszler dramatically bit Lynch shortly after she moved to the main roster, and the two had started trading barbs on Twitter.
JUST. LIKE. THAT.@QoSBaszler has TAKEN OVER the Women’s #EliminationChamber Match. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/6fMpvAZ7Kf
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2020
Natalya, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan opened the match, but Shayna Baszler made short work of them after entering the Elimination Chamber fourth. She quickly dominated the match like she had the NXT women’s division, eliminating Logan and Riott in quick succession and Natalya shortly after.
After spending some time alone in the ring, sometimes trash talking with Asuka, she eliminated Liv Morgan and stood alone in the ring again. Asuka vs. Baszler was a more competitive match-up than Baszler vs. anyone else in the match, but it ended when the former MMA fighter choked out her opponent with the Kirifuda Clutch. The 2020 Elimination Chamber match ended with Shayna Baszler, now well established as a main roster heel, celebrating her victory and Micheal Cole declaring that she’s going to WrestleMania.