WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Open Dicussion Thread

1. Elimination Chamber Match for a shot at the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania: Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan 2. Elimination Chamber Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party 3. Handicap Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro 4. No Disqualification Match: AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black 5. United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo 6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 airs this Sunday, March 8, live on WWE Network. This year’s edition features two Elimination Chamber matches — one for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, and one for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania — as well as two championship matches and a no disqualification match. Here’s the complete card.

If you’d like to read our predictions for the show, you can do that here.

