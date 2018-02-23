WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

WWE Elimination Chamber airs from Las Vegas this Sunday, February 25, live on WWE Network. The show features two Elimination Chamber matches with WrestleMania implications, including the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. Here’s the complete card as we know it.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Card:
1. Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. Finn Bálor
2. Elimination Chamber Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mickie James
3. Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy
4. Asuka vs. Nia Jax
– Ronda Rousey signs her Raw contract
We'll be here on Sunday with an open discussion thread, results and more.
Here’s what we think’s going down.
Brandon…You keep my precious Heavy Machinery AWAY from the BRAY! AWAY FROM THE BRAY!
DON”T YOU DARE TOUCH OTIS AND PUT THAT MASK ON HIM. HE’S A TREASURE.
STEAKS AND BRAYS!
OTIS IS THE BEST
Sarah Logan and her game meat are the Sister Abigail of steaks and weights.
Whoever was airbrushing the women’s elimination chamber pic just said “fuckit” with Bayley.
Loooool. Not a single pic of her w/ her eyes open!?
Hell, the piece by “The Ringer” completely forgot Mickie James was in the Elimination Chamber. So WWE wasn’t the only group that dropped the ball.
Since it’s a multi-person match, I’d like to see WWE let Stroman nearly shoot-murder everyone until it’s down to Cena, Reigns and Stroman. Then Cena and Reigns can team up to take out Stroman. Then Reigns can beat Cena. Or Cena can beat Reigns. Look, who even cares at that point.
wow, is that it? Reigns, Hardy, Asuka, and the only one that seems up for debate is the women’s chamber, but only because they’ve been so concerned with “making history” that they haven’t bothered to give the championship a story to follow, that and Absolution crashing and burning immediately, in the end I think whatever happens, whoever wins, sets up a multi-woman match at mania as usual.
– Asuka wins, but it’s shady. Like she locks the armbar in, Nia fights to get out, but she slaps the mat, which the ref reads as a tap out.
-Feels like Bray wins this because he’s gonna put someone over hard at Mania.
-ALEXA WINS LOL
-To be honest, I’m ok with the inevitable Roman win. I also seriously want him to pin all 6 guys without breaking a sweat, then scream SUCK MY BIG DOG DICK for like 20 minutes. And when everyone leaves, I want him to follow everyone out of the arena and keep screaming it. Scorch it all, Roman!
My heart says Braun and the Boss win the Chamber matches, but my mind says Roman and Alexa and gets really sad about it.
And also, are people honestly excited about Nia vs. Alexa as a possible Wrestlemania singles match? I wouldn’t have thought so, but some of the predictors up top seem to be. I just don’t see it. Alexa’s great on the mic and all, but she’s been in the dullest holding pattern for months. Just give it to Sasha here and let her be NXT Heel Sasha again.
It’s less excitement and more that it’s the logical story to tell, worth telling to completion. The Alexa and Nia thing has been on and off for about a year now as opposed to the month Sasha’s been showing twinges of her old heel character. It’s time to pay it off (and Sasha doesn’t need the title to turn heel and feud with Bayley at ‘Mania, everyone just loves her so much they want her turn to involve the title).
You’re right in that Sasha doesn’t need the title for an interesting feud with Bayley, but she does need the title (or to be a challenger for it) if she’s going to make it onto the Mania card. We all know the two Women’s Title matches will be the only women’s matches (aside from the presumed Rousey mixed tag) to make the main show. Everyone else goes into some kind of Women’s Battle Royal at 5 PM on the pre-show. Honestly, I don’t even care if they don’t tell the Sasha/ Bayley story at Mania. Bayley probably doesn’t deserve that spot. But you can’t tell me Sasha doesn’t deserve it. Whether it’s with Asuka or Alexa or both, the best card has her on it.
Ah. Well, I’m not super concerned about her being on the card, I guess. She’ll make it on one way or another. Plus, she’s been in the title matches at ‘Mania since she got called up anyway, so one year where she isn’t won’t panic me, because it’s not like she’s been a consistent ‘Mania snub or something. Especially if it means we actually get one on one matches for the womens titles for once. All three of them at the past two ‘Manias have been multi-women matches.
Besides all that, I don’t really want her getting the strap right now anyway, for obvious reasons. I mean, the champ is getting metaphorically killed at ‘Mania. The LAST thing Sasha Banks needs is another two to three week title reign where she loses in her first defense. It’s already happened four times in the past and title wins mean even less when that happens than the aggravating “they lose on TV but win when the title is on the line” reigns.
Ronda’s signing starts her angle with Steph/Trips, Shane comes out and tries to recruit her to Smackdown instead, sets up Steph/Trips vs Ronda/Shane. If Ronda/Shane win she goes to Smackdown, if Steph/HHH wins she goes to Raw setting her up against “The Authority” for her run
Or Steph’s the one that presents her with the contract, maybe Steph gets all Steph about it, Ronda gets in her face, etc.
But yeah, whatever sets up the mixed tag at WM has to happen here.
Woken Matt Hardy is still a thing?!?!?
Well last year’s Chamber match gave us WWE Champion Bray Wyatt…so who the hell knows.
That was extremely obvious going into the show because Orton won the rumble.
That was… Last time Cena jobbed to anybody not in the Shield.
He lost clean to Nakamura
Jax I think is pretty good at playing monster to a capable face (Asuka, Bayley, Sasha have all been good), but Bliss is just boring and dumb. She hasn’t had a single memorable match that wasn’t memorable because of how stupid it was (destroys Bayley, dominates Charlotte). Nia vs Alexa should be Nia squashing Alexa. it won’t work with Alexa’s current style any other way. Otherwise, I hope for Bayley or Sasha (yes!) to win the chamber.
About Asuka, I think she beats Jax, stays on RAW, and goes on to win. I think Asuka losing to Jax then going for Charlotte makes it look like she’s running from Jax, which is not Asuka. It also makes all the RAW women she beat look bad, since they don’t get another chance to beat her for another year. Asuka, all the way (till Summerslam at least).
Roman winning is fine by me, since it has a built-in story (Roman obviously wants Brock more personally than the other guys) and I really like their WM XXXI match. Let them pull the trigger this time, both on Roman winning and possibly on him going heel once he’s booed.
It’ll probably be Asuka vs Charlotte, Asuka wins Women’s title on Smackdown and Nia wins Raw women’s title at Mania. Rousey goes to Raw to be separated from Asuka til next years Mania. Summerslam they could do Rousey vs Jax.
By *on smackdown* I meant Smackdown women’s title at Mania
Asuka – Because Asuka
Bray – Because the feud ends when he loses.
Alexa – Because Sasha and Bayley don’t need a belt to have a feud, at least not as much as Alexa.
Roman – Because Braun gets sidetracked eating Elias’ guitar and leaves to get some steak sauce to put on it.
I want Strowman to win, but they’re not giving up on Roman Reigns until/unless someone more popular shows up with potential to be “the guy” they want. They want another Cena, Roman’s the only guy who really fits that mold so they’re going to try and force it to happen until they have no choice. It still annoys the hell out of me, but it is what it is, I guess, and at least they’re pulling it here and let Nakamura have the Rumble. I can always hope for anyone he faces after ‘Mania to beat him and at least the title will be on Raw every week again.
Alexa wins. If Asuka goes with the Smackdown womens title – god, I hope she doesn’t, Smackdown is not very good right now – we pay off the year or so low key build to Alexa and Jax. If not, we go with Alexa vs Asuka. Sasha doesn’t need the title to turn on Bayley and face her at ‘Mania.
Matt Hardy probably wins here. Bray’s won a couple times now – I think, this feuds been so forgettable I think I actually am forgetting it – and if you job Matt out any more you can pretty much forget any worth he has, even if they suddenly brought in the broken stuff.
Asuka wins, of course, because you don’t stumble onto a two plus year winning streak across brands to break it at a B PPV to Nia Jax on the way to Wrestlemania. Hell, they shouldn’t break it until Ember Moon moves up (part of me thinks Moon drops the NXT to Bayzler at New Orleans, moves up and we build to her versus Asuka at Summerslam).
Roman wins, sure, but I agree with the person who suggested that we’ll see a whole new slew of challengers for Reigns’ title who may not have been considered as rivals to Lesnar, but who are acceptable (in the eyes of the WWE) foils to Reigns. But I’ll still boo…
As for how that happens, my batshit idea is it comes down to Rollins and Reigns, with Rollins seemingly having the match won until… THE AUTHORS OF PAIN. They dismantle Rollins for Reigns, who acts confused but accepts the pin. But why? Because… MYSTERIOUS REASONS AND CONSPIRACIES.
So I was going to do this during the PPV thread, but not everyone has the network, so I figured I’d do it here. I have to tap out of Comment-Mania, if that’s ok, cause I can really only see one hour of Raw and the MMC/205 until Spring Break.
However, I offer my services as the Kevin Owens memorial music act at Comment-Mania.
As some people may have seen in the thread for Best and Worst of Raw, I promised everyone who replied to that comment that I would give them all $25 if Alexa and Roman don’t win their Chamber matches. I think it got 10+ replies, I will also do it to anyone who replies here too. I am 10000% sure Roman and Alexa will win.
For the other matches, not positive, but I’ll say Asuka and Matt Hardy. Maybe no contest for Bray/Hardy. if there’s a tag title match I say The Bar retains. Titus Worldwide might win the titles so they can lose them to Revival though. It’s going to be Alexa vs Jax, Asuka vs Charlotte, and Banks vs Bayley at Mania most likely. Possibly a 4 way for Raw title. Either way Jax and Asuka will leave Mania as champions.
commenting again since I was late to that party. And reiterating that I love your bold move, and I will send you $5 if you’re right
yo, f it, I’m throwing my name onto the pile this time
@poop gimme your venmo name
Mean ol’ Brandon not letting the other columnists express their predictions for Ronda and her paper
Predictions for “Road To Comment Mania: Elimination Chamber”
Birdman will extend his streak and add an 11th top-10 comment to his count, Ashblue and Pdragon will try to justify their presence in the title bout by adding one comment a piece. Mr. Bliss will try in vain to increase his count and will find himself relegated to the midcard at Commentmania as he continues to slide down the rankings. An unexpected voice will nail two top ten comments and crawl out of the Valentin Watch Battle Royal. 5 more commenters will declare for the Battle Royal and I’ll spend the next 3 nights wondering how to break ties since there’s going to be about 4-6 commenters tied at each level going into the actual Commentmania.
Why did I do this to myself?
Because you are the best at what you do!
Don’t forget when Brandon turns heel by not including any more of Birdman’s comments in the top 10 in order to kill his streak.
Holy crap Latoya’s idea is legit great, the only thing i’d change is have Roman win the chamber and Seth be the one to fight to get in.
Their insistence on calling Nia “The Irresistible Force” messed up what should have been a slam dunk modern day version, at least as close as possible given that Nia hasn’t been protected like Asuka, of the great moment at WM3 where Gorilla proclaimed Hogan eye to eye with Andre as “the irresistible force meeting the immovable object”. Asuka is obviously the force and Nia is obviously the immovable object. Not that it would make the outcome any less obvious though. If they don’t have Asuka win the title at Wrestlemania and then at least go until next Wrestlemania without losing then they’ll have failed with her, and with Rousey now in the mix it doesn’t bode well.
Cena wins. Turns Wrestlemania into a Title vs. Career match with Brock.
The only person going into the EC match without a story is Finn Balor and how much of a swerve would it be if he pulled out the win? But Reigns takes it cause you don’t have a beautiful face like that and not put it on a giant billboard.
Alexa hasn’t defended her title since October cause she’s already beaten everyone in this match not named Mandy or Sonya so she definitely wins here and we get Asuka nuking her at Mania, they’re probably going to do the same 6-woman tag match they’ve been doing for 3 months with Nia & Absolution. (Fun Fact: there hasn’t been a singles Women’s match at Wrestlemania since Melina vs Ashley in a Lumberjack match for the Women’s Championship in 2007).
I’d say have Sasha win the chamber, have her start her formal heel turn there by either cheating or just being really brutal to win the match, but instead of turning on Bayley she instead guilts her into staying her friend (read: lackey). Then at Wrestle Mania have it be Asuka vs. Sasha, where everyone expects Asuka to win because duh, she’s Asuka, and Sasha is allergic to successfully defending her title, but then have Sasha shock the world when she’s the one who finally breaks her streak, BY CHEATING, thus fully cementing her heel turn with an act that will get her a ton of legitimate heat, rather than have fans cheering for her turning on Bayley. THEN you have Bayley get fed up with Sasha’s evil ways and build up to their feud later on.
So you can finally end Asuka’s streak with a high caliber opponent who’s credible enough to do so, but also giving enough of a caveat that she can stay strong as she goes on a redemption arc. Then you have not one, but two feuds ready, Sasha/Bayley and Sasha/Asuka, and even after that you can give people the amazing NXT-esque top heel Sasha Banks title run that everyone has wanted forever (seriously Sasha was essentially Asuka before Asuka back when she was NXT champion). Plus you can have a fun little moment between Ember Moon and Asuka when she finally comes up, as Asuka now knows what it feels like to unfairly lose to someone that you know you could beat legitimately, which could either work as fuel to reignite their feud or maybe even act as the bridge to form a partnership.
Asuka will probably beat charlotte for the title at Mania and stay undefeated for next Mania so they can Asuka vs Rousey for the title