WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

WWE Elimination Chamber airs from Las Vegas this Sunday, February 25, live on WWE Network. The show features two Elimination Chamber matches with WrestleMania implications, including the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Card:

1. Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. Finn Bálor 2. Elimination Chamber Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mickie James 3. Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy 4. Asuka vs. Nia Jax – Ronda Rousey signs her Raw contract

We’ll be here on Sunday with an open discussion thread, results and more. Until then, scroll down and check out our full rundown of the event card, featuring analysis and predictions for all six matches. Be sure to drop a comment in our comments section to let us know who you think will win, as well.

Here’s what we think’s going down.