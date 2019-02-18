WWE

The Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at WWE‘s 2019 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view match wasn’t an easy one to predict. Though the champions were technically “Best in the World”, the challengers, the Usos, are a very accomplished and popular tag team. However, some fans thought a recent incident in Jimmy’s personal life might mean they were losing. However, everyone could see the unlikely tag team success story of the Miz and Shane McMahon had to end sometime. After tonight’s match, it looks like that time could be coming up pretty soon.

The Miz went into the match on a positive note right after he and his wife/reality show co-star, Maryse, announced they will be having a second baby.