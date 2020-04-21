A WWE Employee Asked Officials To Shut Down Tapings: ‘WWE Is Forcing Me To Work’

Although WWE has backed off from fully going back to a live broadcast schedule in the wake of being declared an essential business after a suspiciously timed pledge of political money, they’re still producing multiple weekly TV shows in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. There have been rumors that some people who work there are understandably unhappy with this situation. Recent news out of Orlando, where WWE is currently taping all their shows, seems to confirm that some employees are very concerned.

On Twitter, Orlando-based journalist Jon Alba posted a recording of a recording of Tuesday’s online Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting, where a public comment was read into the record from a WWE employee calling himself John, who had this to say to the board: