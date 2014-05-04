WWE Extreme Rules 2014 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Extreme Rules 2014 airs live, Sunday night, May 4, on the WWE Network and select pay-per-view providers. As usual, we’ll be here making jokes all night, starting with the WeeLC match and going until Kane rolls Brie Bella off the stage in a wheelchair, or whatever’s supposed to happen in that main event.

Here’s your full, updated card:

– Pre-show “WeeLC” Match: El Torito vs. Hornswoggle 1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Bad News Barrett 2. Steel Cage Match: John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt 3. WWE Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Tamina Snuka 4. Evolution (Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton) vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns) 5. Handicap Match: Alexander Rusev vs. Xavier Woods and R-Truth 6. Triple Threat Elimination Match: Jack Swagger vs. Cesaro vs. Rob Van Dam 7. Extreme Rules Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kane

If you haven’t already given them a read, here are my official predictions for the event.

