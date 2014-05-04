WWE Extreme Rules 2014 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Extreme Rules 2014 airs live, Sunday night, May 4, on the WWE Network and select pay-per-view providers. As usual, we’ll be here making jokes all night, starting with the WeeLC match and going until Kane rolls Brie Bella off the stage in a wheelchair, or whatever’s supposed to happen in that main event.
Here’s your full, updated card:
– Pre-show “WeeLC” Match: El Torito vs. Hornswoggle
1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Bad News Barrett
2. Steel Cage Match: John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt
3. WWE Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Tamina Snuka
4. Evolution (Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton) vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns)
5. Handicap Match: Alexander Rusev vs. Xavier Woods and R-Truth
6. Triple Threat Elimination Match: Jack Swagger vs. Cesaro vs. Rob Van Dam
7. Extreme Rules Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kane
If you haven’t already given them a read, here are my official predictions for the event.
As per usual, ten of the best comments from tonight’s live discussion will be featured in Monday’s Best and Worst of Extreme Rules 2014 report, so reply to your favorites with +1. Enjoy the show, everybody.
Why doesnt rollins and reigns just stay on the side that hes about to be eliminiated from and catch him?
Apparently the kid from the Play 360 commercial with Cam Newton is now warming up his voice to take over for John Cena.
Legend has it, they are still spraying the fire extinguishers to this day.
2014: The Year Ezekiel Jackson main-evented a PPV
I was the only one who knew who he was in the room as well…everyone thought I was nuts.
Currently watching the Sin Cara Booked Pre-Show.
So I’m sitting here watching the second half of the Evolution vs the Shield match
and all of a sudden, quite literally the Heavens parted and a loud, thunderous voice spoke, and it said “WWE has proven that you don’t need blood to have a good product. They have proven that you can tell a good story with a PG rating. Y’all marks need to understand that the future has arrived, and it ain’t f**kin’ TNA. The wrestling gods have spoken.”
Then with a soft thunderclap and an odd flatulant noise, the Heavens sealed up and all was as it was before.
I wish that happened at the IZOD Center. There was a group of goobers in the next section that kept complaining that there wasn’t any blood.
Am I the only one who was seriously and legitimately freaked out that Seth Rollins might have shoot broken his neck on that missed suicide dive? I breathed the biggest sigh of relief ever when he made the save on the pin attempt.
Seth Rollins is made of silly putty.
Monday Night Raw begins:
*Valkyries plays*
Daniel Bryan comes out to the roar of the crowd. The crowd erupts into a Yes chant. Daniel Bryan begins to deliver a celebratory promo.
*Stephanie’s music plays*
Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley comes down to the ring clapping.
Stephanie – “Congratulations Daniel on your hard fought victory and retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. That was impressive, it really was. Kane was a monster possessed and you still found a way to defeat him even after everything he put you through. So let me once again congratulate you on your victory. Let’s have a round of applause for Daniel Bryan everybody.”
*crowd claps and cheers*
Stephanie – “However, I regret to inform you that I have to strip you of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship effective immediately.”
*crowd groans*
Stephanie – “Due to your blatant violation of OSHA regulations…”
*video of Daniel Bryan climbing up onto the pallet on the forks plays on the Titantron
Stephanie – “Due to your blatant violation of OSHA regulations, I have no choice but to suspend you for 3 months and strip you of the title. I’m sorry Daniel, I really am, but my hands are tied.”
Yeah, when they went backstage I was talking with the friends I was watching the PPV with and we spotted MANY things that would be OSHA violations not the least of which was running an industrial extension cord directly underneath a tub full of water.
Big E was good at his “press conference”
Big E’s presser might have been the best thing ever.
I might have actually soured on Bray tonight. I NEVER thought that would happen. I R SAD :( :( :(
Yeah, I’ve sold my Bray Wyatt stock.
Heyman is best non wrestler in the company.
I can’t wait for the Luke Harper table flip gif.
Sheamus mentioned Punk! Abort! Abort!
The real problem with the Cena/Wyatt cage match was having Harper and Rowan there and Cena STILL dominated. Rowan might have had some cool assists, like I said earlier, but Cena beat the entire Wyatt Family again. If Bray and Cena had just murdered each other, Cena nearly won and crawled to the cage door only to have the kid do his weird thing, it would have been a good end to act 2 of the feud. Better yet would have been to get another choir to surround the cage with Cena climbing the side, scaring him so that he drops down and spins around, not noticing Bray climbing to his feet. Bray hits a wild Sister Abigail and pins for the finish.
There’s no logical endgame in sight, either. Cena saves the children and also prevails against Wyatt in the ring once again? Who wants that? I just really don’t “get” this feud.
Let’s see how it started. Wyatt attacks Cena during his match with Orton at Royal Rumble, an attack largely ignored by Cena after the fact. Wyatts wait a MONTH and attack Cena again at Elimination Chamber, finally getting his attention, sort of, but not really, because Cena wants to win the Battle Royal. Until, that is, Wyatt verbally attacks him on RAW. This leads to some mostly-entertaining back and forth in which Wyatt shoots down Cena’s jokey jokester personality. For once, it seems like this should build to Cena putting over this hot, menacing new talent at WrestleMania.
Of course, Cena Wins LOL. But this feud MUST CONTINUE! And the logic just went out the window at that point, and just got more and more convoluted as the build went on.
Everyone involved in that match shit the bed hard. Plus that finish was ridiculous.
Enough with the damn singing.
Had that exact same thought go through my head. Especially when Harper took 7-8 minutes, it felt like, to sell one cage shot. Just awful.
Oh, Seth. You’ve gotten leaps and bounds better talking, but you’re still so bad. So bad.
Shield promos should be 70% Ambrose, 20% Rollins, 10% Reigns.
I still want to see Sheamus vs. Wyatt. Is that wrong?
Yeah, should have specified. I meant PPV-caliber match/feud, sort of like we say we want Sheamus/Cesaro, even though they’ve met a couple times already.
They just had a match on main event this week, unless you meant you wanted to see another one
Nah, at least Sheamus can actually lose, without a billion * of those.
Are Lil’ Johnny and Lil’ Jimmy related?
Yes and you better watch the whole thing and not skip any like the rest of us did….. You too must suffer through this in order to be cleansed
Sheamus, living up to his joking moniker of Irish John Cena.
I hope they have an option in WWE 2k15 that blocks Kane and Big Show from main eventing. Both are hall of famers, but nothing good comes out of either main eventing at this point.
If Josh Matthews toed the company line on Cena any harder he’d have ten stubbed toes!
You can’t bag on trust-funders Bray! YOU’RE A SCHYSTER!
TABLE FLIPPED
FOLLOW THE BUZZARDS OUT OF THIS
A Wyatt press conference? Lol
Oh no. Now Bray Wyatt’s at the “press conference”.
Josh and Alex: Nothing you are saying is accurate. Booker is being the voice of reason.
That voice changer…does Ole Anderson still get royalties?
There are other pretty ladies in WWE too. The reason people love Renee and AJ and Lana, etc, isn’t just because they’re pretty. If it was, Kelly Kelly and Alicia Fox and Brie Bella, etc would be just as popular.
Daniel Bryan’s forklift-driving ability ranking in WWE 2k15 = 100
Meh. Lana’s got great legs, but she’s up to her neck in Rusev’s shit. There’s other pretty ladies on the internet, you know.
guys
guys
LITTLE JOHNNY
Wasn;t Lauranitis “Big Johnny.”
The only way I’ll accept that stupid child is if he’s a precursor to the return of Big Johnny.
You can’t see Johnny, I’m Johnny!
Daniel Bryan referenced YOU’RE GOING TO GET YOUR HEAD KICKED IN in the press conference. These things are already great
Hey I’ll take what I can get
I remember it being slightly wordier than that. Huh.
If they’re only going to hold a press conference for the winner of the main event, thank every God ever that they didn’t start this 8 years ago. Or we would have seen 7,026 John Cena pressers.
This post-match press conference is a nice idea but it doesn’t work with obviously scripted questions and answers.
It’s kind of like a normal sports press conference, except instead of “WHY DID YOU NOT PITCH SO GOOD?!?” it was “What were you thinking when you were about to get chokeslammed through a flaming table??”.
no
so it sounds like a normal sports press conference.
Oh god the possibilities of post match press conferences going forward……..Come on, give us a post WeeLC match press conference!
Just rewatched it. If that shit isn’t nominated for a Slammy I will be disappointed. Whoever pitched that idea was probably bullshitting and those guys damn near stole the show (as far as being entertaining)
Like how Bryan dodged answering the “most brutal match you ever had” question so that he didn’t have to lie.
Nigel McGuinness smiled
But not Lana. Do not skip Lana.
Do not skip Rusev. That’s where Lana is.
Who are the reporters in these press conferences?
matt striker with a voice changing app
+its real to me dammit guy
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand Kane destroys everything.
So what happened with the little kid spot?
If Bryan had taken the mask off Kane and he tried to use his “powers” to ignite the table but failed and used the lighter, I would have enjoyed the end of the match. Especially if Bryan left the mask in the ring and before Kane sat up and did his pyro, he put the mask back on.
is this a post match press conference?
I will say one thing about tonight. I wasn’t bored. the Cena/Wyatt match was bad but it still held my attention for better or worse
It almost held my attention. I thought the blackout was going to show us a new Wyatt Family member. Bray called the kid little Johnny and I got it confused and thought he meant Little Jimmy live and in the flesh! Haha.
Corporate Punk would be so awesome right about now
Lets go Minnesota Wild!
Skip Rusev for sure.
Start with the WeeLC. Honestly.
Bray and, Cena shit the bed hard. That match was garbage.
Before the match: “Wah. Cena’s just going to win anyway.”
After Wyatt wins: “Wah. The match sucked!”
I actually really enjoyed that match, though probably mostly because of the flying headbutt off the top of the forklift.
The forklift spot was cool.