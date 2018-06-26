WWE

We are still just shy of three weeks away from the Extreme Rules PPV in Pittsburgh, which means we have three more Smackdowns and two more Raws before the event. Over that time WWE will slowly unveil the matches that will make up the PPV card, but as has become common, we can get a sneak peak at the plan for the card now with a look at the arena ad.

For anyone that doesn’t want the matches on the card spoiled for them, this is your chance to get out. Otherwise, join us for a look at the PPG Paints Arena ad that details what WWE’s plans are for Extreme Rules, with the obvious caveat that things can change (and often do for various reasons).