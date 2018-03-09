WWE Fastlane 2018: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

03.09.18 36 Comments

WWE Fastlane — the final stop on the Road To WrestleMania (before we also stop at WrestleMania) — airs this Sunday, March 11, live on WWE Network. The show features a six-pack challenge for the WWE Championship to see who’ll be the champ heading into Mania, as well as matches for the Smackdown Tag Team and Women’s Championship. Here’s the complete Fastlane card as we know it, without the kickoff show matches they always seem to add on Friday after we hit “publish.”

WWE Fastlane 2018 Card:

1. Six-pack Challenge for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler

2. United States Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton

3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. New Day

4. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott

5. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

6. Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Natalya and Carmella

We’ll be here on Sunday with an open discussion thread, results and more. Until then, scroll down and check out our full rundown of the event card, featuring analysis and predictions for all six announced matches. Be sure to drop a comment in our comments section to let us know who you think will win, as well.

Here’s what we think’s going down.

