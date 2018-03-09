WWE Fastlane 2018: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

WWE Fastlane — the final stop on the Road To WrestleMania (before we also stop at WrestleMania) — airs this Sunday, March 11, live on WWE Network. The show features a six-pack challenge for the WWE Championship to see who’ll be the champ heading into Mania, as well as matches for the Smackdown Tag Team and Women’s Championship. Here’s the complete Fastlane card as we know it, without the kickoff show matches they always seem to add on Friday after we hit “publish.”
WWE Fastlane 2018 Card:
1. Six-pack Challenge for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler
2. United States Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton
3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. New Day
4. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott
5. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev
6. Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Natalya and Carmella
We’ll be here on Sunday with an open discussion thread, results and more. Until then, scroll down and check out our full rundown of the event card, featuring analysis and predictions for all six announced matches. Be sure to drop a comment in our comments section to let us know who you think will win, as well.
Here’s what we think’s going down.
“You know that I know that the Usos trump Booty O’s(see what I did there? Alliteration, y’all)”
That one was a drastically different definition
Am i the only person who sees that asuka’s first loss is going to be via cash in? This is writing itself. Asuka will feel bad for nia because bliss is such a raging bitch and allow her the opportunity to beat her ass. Asuka officially challenges Charlotte. Asuka has the biggest fight of her life and barely beats her when Carmella bashes her in the face and steals her title. Then it’s carmella on the run for 4 months before summerslam.
While I would hate to see Asuka’s first loss be to Carmella, it has to come sometime and that scenario would garner some nuclear heat for Carmella, especially if she was able to duck a rematch with Asuka until SummerSlam.
Where Asuka promptly murders her.
So if you’re wrong and that doesn’t happen will you post in another thread “Am I the only one who was seriously wrong about Asuka losing her streak via Carmella cash-in?” or just allow everyone to forget this?
Because if Asuka goes to Smackdown to beat Charlotte, I don’t see her losing to Carmella of all people. Carmella sucks, even WWE knows that which is why she’s been off the show for like 4 months. She can cash in after Charlotte’s rematch and Asuka will immediately stand, kick-murder her, and send her back to moonwalking irrevalancy. Or not, I can’t read the future.
I was picturing this scenario as well. While Charlotte breaking the streak would make me very happy, doing it as a babyface feels a little flat. Carmella bragging about ending the streak, conveniently leaving out the part where Asuka was already tired out, would get some serious heat. Then Charlotte complains about her rematch clause, and Carmella manipulates that into another Flair vs Asuka to hold on to the belt a bit longer.
This is exactly what I think will happen. Carmella cashes in, so Asuka stays on the Raw roster, but now the PPVs are co-branded so every PPV Carmella has to hide from Asuka so she doesn’t kick murder her.
Nah they will absolutely save the streak til next Mania for Asuka vs Rousey for the title. Asuka will go to Smackdown to beat charotte and Alexa vs nia will be on raw. rousey will stay on raw and Asuka on Smackdown to keep them separated til Mania. mayyyyybe at summerslam.
There’s no way they can keep her undefeated another year. She’s so boring right now because you know she can’t lose. Let her lose via fuckery and chase the title.
On the subject of Carmella, she has a look and the company obvious likes her. She’s been losing on tv a lot lately so she’s due for a moment. She might not be great in the ring but she’s got personality and that will get you everywhere on a scripted wrestling show/soap opera. Look at bliss. She’s fine in the ring (and that’s all) and she’s currently the second longest title holder in the company (i think? Maybe third?) because she’s a bitch and the fans love her for it.
The story works. They need something at mania that’s a little shocking and i’m pretty sure it isn’t going to be rousey submitting to steph’s rear naked choke. Truth be told, i wouldn’t be surprised if triple h let’s rousey submit him.
If it was a different (read: better) heel, I could absolutely see it, but WWE has shown basically no interest in Carmella since she won that briefcase, and I can’t imagine they waste the rub of that win on someone they don’t even put on the B-Show most weeks.
ASUKA’S the boring one? Not Mini Reign of Terror Triple H?
Yes. Asuka is super boring. Great matches every time but for what? If this is all just for a wrestlemania win and then more undefeated nonsense then the crowd might turn on her. Building to a kayfabe undefeated asuka and Ronda rousey is so stupid. At that point asuka would be undefeated for like 4 years. It’s ridiculous. Carmella at mania. It’s the cowardly, garbage way to give her a loss.
Yes it would get massive heel heat for Carmella but Asuka is not losing the streak until she faces Rousey.
Why does everybody keep calling it Styles-Nakamura II? Did they wrestle in WWE, and i just don’t remember it? Or is it because of their match in New Japan?
New Japan. The majority of people who even care about this feud are the kind who either saw their NJPW match or at least heard about it. What else is there to it?
FULL NIHILIST TIME!
NatMella wins. Nattie faces Charlotte in a 40 minute match at Mania
Rusev loses. Shane puts him in a garbage can, dumps him in a garbage truck, then turns to the camera and yells HAPPY SHANE DAY
Tag match lasts 30 seconds
Charlotte wins. That’s fine, but Liv beats up Ruby after the match. Proceeds to get Alexa Bliss level booking
Roode/Orton lasts 40 minutes. Jinder arrives and instead of interfering, sets up a chair so it can be longer. Then Orton wins and Charlotte becomes smitten
Main event is Dolph, John, and Baron for 3 hours while Sami, Kevin, and AJ sit outside getting knocked back every time they try to come in. AJ wins after everyone else wins at some point of the match somehow and Shane comes out each time to restart the match for reasons.
Actual choices:
-Fire Glow
-Shinsuke
-Usos
-Charlotte
-BahbRoode
-AJ
Carmella is much more the Bliss of Smackdown (ever since Bliss left anyway): can barely wrestle but has personality or whatever. All she needs is the booking, you’ll see.
Looks like they superimposed Kim Kardashian’s face on Natalya.
The Undertaker is going to interfere and coast John Cena the match.
Definitely. Everyone else will be down except AJ and Cena, it’ll look like Cena has it won, the lights go out, they come back on and Cena is getting Tombstoned, AJ makes the pin.
Cena is looking more and more Shrek with each photoshop. They should just use the green from his hat for his face.
Fastlane has me concerned, only for the idea that WWE will try to swerve a bunch of expectations since we all know what SHOULD happen (as Stroud says).
I’d be okay with The Usos winning and fighting the Bludgeon Brothers at Mania. Their matches back in 2014 were just as badass as The Usos vs New Day, with the added benefit of not currently being played out.
Emily, where can I find the full length version of your US Title fanfiction, it sounds much more interesting than anything else happening at Fastlane.
A full length version is not yet available, but rest assured when it is completed it will be RK-Glorious (the best name I’ve come up with for this pairing so far) and deeply romantic and erotic. I’ll attempt to sneak it into a Best and Worst of Smackdown.
Graffiti scrawled on the rubble of our children’s post-apocalyptic future: ” Ruby Riott was Right”
(Also, WWE should hire Emily Pratt to write storylines)
Hey it’s me poop, the man that predicted all of elimination chamber right with $$$ to all of you on the line. Here I am again predicting Fast Lane correctly for all of you. Only doing these announced matches, no pre show or stuff that gets added afterwards.
AJ Styles, Usos, US title match is DQ or no contest due to Mahal OR Mahal gets added and Roode wins, Charlotte, Nakamura, and Carmella + Natalya.
Slight chance Bludgeon brothers come in and make tag title match end no contest but I’ll just say USO’s.
-Baeomi (that’s such a strong team name I hope it becomes canon) rolls because WWE doesn’t care at all about Nattie or Carmella and cares at least a tiny bit about Becky and Naomi.
-Nakamura wins but WWE shoots themselves in the foot as the fans boo him afterward for daring to beat the most over man in the company.
-Charlotte retains and Carmella is still nowhere to be found for some reason
-Uso’s beat New Day while tearing the house down and are immediately added to the Mania Main Card, because anything else would be a goddamned crime.
-Everyone takes a bathroom break during Roode/ Orton and Orton wins because /shrugs
-AJ has to retain, and I literally don’t care about anything else in this match.
Fastlane is such a holding pattern, they’re had the same Shane-centric storyline for months now, and none of the other wrestlers can really change titles or feuds because everything is set for Mania. So the people they don’t have plans for, Rusev etc, can’t really win or even properly feud because the other folks they barely have plans for, Nakamura, have to look strong and WWE can’t figure out how to book that organically without taking time away from Shane “duly noted” McMahon who keeps forgetting he’s not a wrestler.
They’ve*
Usos/New Day can still be on Wrestlemania. New Day will win the titles and the Usos will use their rematch clause. It’ll probably be a ladder match too since Mania always needs one.
I can definitely see Asuka showing up to challenge Charlotte, since she likes to win but likes a challenge more, and Charlotte is way more of a challenge than Alexa, no offense to fellow Bliss fans.
They aren’t gonna do the ladder match at Mania this year because they are doing it on NXT the night before instead. and yeah Asuka is def facing Charlotte. Bliss is facing Jax
I feel like Fastlane should have happened a couple weeks ago. Or maybe not at all. Elimination Chamber had some good matches, but it was way too safe and nobody thinks any titles are going to change hands this close to WM.
If Carmella cashes in at mania and beats Asuka, I hope Asuka starts wearing a mask with Carmella’s face superimposed on it.
I love that idea. I’d love to see asuka get weird and, in turn, really goddamn mean. I want her to beat the actual shit out of Carmella at summerslam. It just makes sense and it can be a flukey lose that ends the ridiculous streak and is also a logical conclusion to carmella’s run with the briefcase. Hopefully they don’t make the same mistake again. Keeping the case until wrestlemania is way too long.