WWE Fastlane 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Fastlane 2019, the final stop on the road to WrestleMania even though you really shouldn’t be stopping in a fast lane, airs this Sunday, March 10, live on WWE Network. The card features a series of matches with Mania implications, including a WWE Championship match featuring a guy who got subbed-in at the last minute, a Raw Women’s Championship number one contender match featuring two Smackdown women, and more.

Make sure you’re here on Sunday for our complete coverage, including an open discussion thread, news, results, jokes … you know the drill. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Fastlane Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens 2. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair – if Becky wins, she’s added to the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 3. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose 4. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz 5. The Shield vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin 6. Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable 7. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Boss-n-Hug Connection (c) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina 8. Kickoff Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all eight matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at Fastlane 2019.