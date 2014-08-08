WWE Fired Alberto Del Rio Because Someone Else Made A Racist Joke At His Expense

Unbelievably, this is NOT a continuation of the Del Rio/Sheamus story.

Yesterday WWE released former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio seemingly at random, citing “unprofessional conduct” and announcing his departure without so much as a well-wishing for future endeavors. It was weird. They didn’t even use his real name in the announcement. We all sorta sat around wondering if it was a work, and waiting for more information to come out before deciding how we felt about it.

Today we have more information, and it’s one of those times an “ALBERTO DEL RIO WAS FIRED AND THE REASON WHY WILL SURPRISE YOU” headline would be appropriate. According to a report from the Observer, Del Rio was canned because a social media manager made a racist joke about him and he stood up for himself.

God, I was hoping the reason would be, “held onto the arm bar too long.”

The story going around is that he slapped a a Social Media manager, at this week’s television, but there are a variety of different stories going around regarding what led to this. Based on sketchy stories and what wrestlers have been talking about, at catering, somebody asked the person to clean off his plate. The person joked something along the lines of how that’s Del Rio’s job. Del Rio found out and confronted him. As the story goes, he didn’t apologize and then smiled at him, and Del Rio slapped him.

To recap, a guy makes an “LOL mexicans should be doing the dishes” joke, Del Rio confronts him, the keyboard warrior puffs up at him and gets slapped. Del Rio gets fired for putting his hands on a fellow employee (which is reasonable, I’ll admit), and the social media manager gets … what, exactly? Is he forbidden to tweet about how much the WWE Network costs for a week? What’s the other side to this?

We’ll keep you updated if we find out the guy choked out Del Rio in an Anaconda Vice and condescendingly called him “amigo.”