WWE Fired Alberto Del Rio Because Someone Else Made A Racist Joke At His Expense

Unbelievably, this is NOT a continuation of the Del Rio/Sheamus story.
Yesterday WWE released former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio seemingly at random, citing “unprofessional conduct” and announcing his departure without so much as a well-wishing for future endeavors. It was weird. They didn’t even use his real name in the announcement. We all sorta sat around wondering if it was a work, and waiting for more information to come out before deciding how we felt about it.
Today we have more information, and it’s one of those times an “ALBERTO DEL RIO WAS FIRED AND THE REASON WHY WILL SURPRISE YOU” headline would be appropriate. According to a report from the Observer, Del Rio was canned because a social media manager made a racist joke about him and he stood up for himself.
God, I was hoping the reason would be, “held onto the arm bar too long.”
The story going around is that he slapped a a Social Media manager, at this week’s television, but there are a variety of different stories going around regarding what led to this.
Based on sketchy stories and what wrestlers have been talking about, at catering, somebody asked the person to clean off his plate. The person joked something along the lines of how that’s Del Rio’s job. Del Rio found out and confronted him. As the story goes, he didn’t apologize and then smiled at him, and Del Rio slapped him.
To recap, a guy makes an “LOL mexicans should be doing the dishes” joke, Del Rio confronts him, the keyboard warrior puffs up at him and gets slapped. Del Rio gets fired for putting his hands on a fellow employee (which is reasonable, I’ll admit), and the social media manager gets … what, exactly? Is he forbidden to tweet about how much the WWE Network costs for a week? What’s the other side to this?
We’ll keep you updated if we find out the guy choked out Del Rio in an Anaconda Vice and condescendingly called him “amigo.”
Thank you for updating this. After I read the blurb on Wrestling Observer this morning, I had the same reaction. If it’s true, you can hardly blame ADR for confronting the guy.
You just can’t go around hitting people like that just because you didn’t like it. I liked Del Rio, but he should of kept his anger intact. WWE did right by firing him. I keep going back to Dr.D.David Schultz when he slapped reported John Stossel back in the day and got fired.
@Tex Dr. D slapped the piss out of Stossel.
Spoiler Alert: Zeb Coulter was the Social Media manager.
I would kind of love that… Zeb being a Social Media Manager that is.
Does ADR get the WWE Network as part of any severance pay owned to him?
Seriously, sounds like an excuse to cut more costs. Meanwhile, they’ll probably want to make Raw 4 hours every week. with an hour of recaps, an hour of Sandown in some costume and the rest Cena or the Authority.
AEE—Read My post !
Honestly, it sucks he got fired for standing up to some racist dickbag. But in every office in America, you put your hands on another employee without the justification of self-defense you’re going to get fired, no matter how defensible your actions (like slapping racists).
Co-sign 100%. It’s going to be really shitty when nothing happens to the guy that instigated this whole thing.
Smells like an unlawful firing to me, Perros!
FunkyWarmMedina—-Not unlawful at all.
sarcasm.
Maybe with all the cost cutting measures going on, everyone in the back needs to step up a bit. ADR forgot to check the chore wheel and it really was his job for the day?
ADR was probably cool with it through the smile. But the wink, that damned wink is what got him.
It’s like he was looking through the Oculus mirror or something.
Someone just fucked with the wrong Mexican! Probably Zeb. Hell, that social media guy was probably just Swagger with glasses and a bad wig.
We’ll miss you
Sucks dude got fired. He was a legit worker. But apparently he was gonna go anyway so I guess WWE was just looking for an excuse.
waxkazoa—When you hit someone like that you get fired—try it at your job and see what happens. It was not an excuse to get him fired, it was legit.
Right not racist at all, so I’m sure you’d be fine going up to any hispanic person and saying something similar.
Saltine please.
Maybe he said that because they were having Del Rio job to everyone right now.
Theres a million ways it can not be a racist joke
He was being used as enhancement talent for upper-midcard/top-tier talent and featured on practically every Raw, and that is somehow equivalent to being their janitor? Not only is that a ridiculous stretch for a joke, it’s painfully unfunny.
It’s only funny to a honky racist bitch like Gabriel Kitchen.
Uh, no. WWE fired Del Rio because he hit a coworker. Any business in the world should fire you for that.
This is also true. Headline is not accurate really.
Lets be honest if Orton, Cena, or even Lawler did something similar the social media person would have been fired. They just wanted to be rid of Del Rio.
Not excusing the slap, but its not like the WWE hasn’t kept people on who did worse.
We don’t even know if the social media person is still there
@judasdubois Like firing the person for complaining that they had their bag shat in by Orton?
I’ll LOL if Lawler shows up to RAW on monday with a red handprint mark on his face
They probably were looking for a reason to let him go
Yes, that was the implication of the purported original joke. Dumb racists are dumb.
So if the guy wasn’t being racist, why did he choose Alberto and not someone else?
I assume he and Alberto aren’t cool, otherwise he wouldn’t have been slapped.
It must be nice, living in your weird fantasy land where stereotypes don’t exist and don’t have an effect on people.
I’m sorry, how much was the network again?
Nueve noventa y nueve
You keep using words, but you’re not at all using them in the right context. Like white knights, neckbeards, awesome.
Please stop.
Seriously- what fight are you fighting here? Is it THAT important that people can fling all sorts of insults without being called on it? What’s the net gain for society there? What’s the personal gain there?
Add me to the list of people who think WWE just used this as an excuse to cut him due to recent financial problems. I’m also pretty sure he wasn’t renewing his contract when it expires, but I guess when they saw the opportunity to get rid of him sooner than later, they jumped on it…
I’m really gonna miss Del Rio, because I was hoping that eventually we were gonna start seeing some more matches on RAW like that one where Del Rio, Ziggler, Sheamus and Christian fought to become the no.1 contender for the IC title. That was a super sweet match and gave a bunch of guys who had nothing to do at the time a great spotlight. I thought it was a great role for someone like Del Rio, whose gimmick obviously crashed after parting with Ricardo (and they weren’t trying anything new with him either, so he was just stagnating as a character for months) where he doesn’t necessarily have to be in storylines where he’s gonna have to draw cheers/boos as a face/heel but just “OOH!”s and “AAH!”s as a brutal ass kicker in the ring. There were times where his “scumbag rich guy who has a servant who likes him way too much to abandon him despite getting abused all the time” gimmick was glorious, too, I even loved the beginning of his face run when Big Show was bullying Ricardo and Del Rio stood up for him and some awesome friendship-based wrestling ensued… but I still like Del Rio the most as a no-nonsense ass kicker. Seriously, when he would just stomp the shit out of a rope hung Rey Mysterio and then break his arm or cave his skull in with The Kick That Won Him A World Title, Maggle, it was the shit.
Good night my sweet prince ;_;
What “fact” are we missing that is in some way going to convince you that this was shitty and racist? Does the guy have to straight come out and say “yeah I did it lol” for you to be swayed? It’s Occam’s Razor: a guy made a joke that could very easily be construed as referring to their Mexican expat wrestler as “the help;” Del Rio got offended and called the guy out for it; then he hit said guy after a confrontation. What, you’re gonna tell us that the guy apologized to Del Rio for unintentionally offending him and Del Rio decided to slap him anyway?
Obvious Troll is obvious.
The racist guy is a dick and sure, his job involves computers, but he made the joke in real life and didn’t back down when confronted, so “keyboard warrior” is a little out of place
Well, since “racism is a-ok” doesn’t fly that well any more, the new go-to excuse for racists is “that racist thing wasn’t actually racist, and if it was, it probably didn’t even happen, and if it did, you are just being too sensitive”.
Since racists are really, really dumb, they don’t really get why that strategy doesn’t work. See above: A smart, non-racist person probably would have started with “wait, did that racism really happen?” instead of “if that racism actually happened, I see nothing wrong with it”.
It’s interesting how your stance has changed from: “This isn’t racist; y’all all a bunch of SJW puppets,” to: “We don’t have all the information so we shouldn’t be so quick to pass judgment on the guy.” And you were so sure before that we were just overreacting for the sake of overreacting because “political correctness” or some nonsense!
Del Rio got fired from his job of fake hitting co workers for actually hitting co-workers.
In all seriousness though that’s a Damn shame but understandable. No matter what you do you cannot attack someone you work with. That’s like one of those things that you see on page one of the handbook. Right after “you cannot hold the arm bar for longer than five”.
So I still don’t understand, why don’t you think the joke that’s talking about how Mexican people are supposed to busboys is racist?
Meanwhile, Jesse Ventura wants to know why the Texicans are so upset.
White Knights leapt into action when they formed the Klan, Gabe.
I agree entirely with what del rio did. he shouldn’t have been fired for it all. as far as if it was racist i don’t really have an opinion seeing as those are dangerous
how did you end up here from takimag, Gabe?
Both guys were in the wrong here (and no one has said ADR didn’t deserve to be fired for putting his hands on an employee). But please, make a joke similar at your job… Okay, get a job and then make that joke and see how fast you’re fired.
FAKE! It’s not like the WWE has a history of bigotry or favoritism.
Obviously this guy and ADR never liked eachother otherwise it woulda been a joke. Ive never met a racist in person, only on the internet. Good for ADR for doing something about it.
Not a good time to stand up and out when WWE financials are weak and Vince is looking for ways to cut costs.
While I think we can all agree it’s not appropriate to slap a coworker I wonder what the reaction would have been had ADR gone to management about the issue?
Either this is fake or this is going to end badly in a lawsuit, me thinks.
Del Rio doesn’t have a case. He struck the guy, so there is no wrongful termination. The only thing Del Rio can really do is hurt the WWE in the court of public opinion by giving interviews collaborating this story.
God this makes me mad
WWE has tweeted:
“(1/2) @VivaDelRio is responsible for his own actions. If you’re angry at anyone, be angry at Alberto.”
(2/2) There’s no excuse for a pro athlete not to conduct themselves in a professional manner.”
This is bizarre. Putting ADR on the front page of WWE.com, sending multiple negative tweets, and not “future endevouring” him. Might be a work.
I was in the no way camp yesterday but now maybe I willing to believe there is a 5% that it is a work
Jeez pumpkin, that’s what has you upset about this story? It’s pretty telling that you’re more outraged at the ambiguity of the source than someone possibly being a racist piece of shit
And by telling, I mean it’s pretty clear that you’re also a racist piece of shit. Gotta stick together
I wonder how much of this came down to who Del Rio is compared to the other guy. Del Rio is trained to fight – and/or fake fight – as opposed to a lowly racist social media manager who is, assumedly, far from athletic or able to defend himself. Stuff like that can, sadly, count against you. It’s assumed that because you’re the one who knows how to fight, you should have been in control of the situation and your temper, even if it’s just a slap. Plus Del Rio is supposed to be a professional.
For what it’s worth, I’d have done the same thing Del Rio did. It’s the smile after he didn’t apologize. Smugness can really get to me.
I’d say only slapping the smug shitweasel probably qualifies as being “in control of the situation and your temper”. Del Rio probably could have done much, much worse if he’d really wanted to.
I don’t really disagree with you, but the law and company policies always do. Reacting to most anything with violence when it involves your job is almost guaranteed to end with you in the unemployment line. Companies have zero tolerance for that sort of thing, if only because they don’t want to risk lawsuits for “unsafe working environments”.
I’ve had posts deleted across Uproxx for unknown reasons. Moderation is a m*therf*cker when you don’t know the rules or get a reason why.
I wonder if the Internet will make WWE unfire Del Rio, like it did with Emma.
This is a bad time for JOKES, but I kind of like to imagine Del Rio pleading his case.
“I thought it would be okay! Brie Bella slapped Stephanie for getting smug, and she didn’t even made a racist joke!”
*make
Del Rio overreacted in my opinion. Then again, I’m not sure how I would react in that situation without any context about the other person using the outdated joke
If only CM Punk were still there. He would set the record straight….
Guys what the fuck if this isn’t a work. I’m not going to even touch what actually happened but it is WAY WAY out of the ordinary for them to tweet what they tweeted today about an ex employee, and not wish him good luck in future endeavors or anything like that. This is kinda insane.
To be honest, it says the guy that got slapped was the Social Media Manager, right? Maybe he’s just anger-tweeting now or something, what with all those tweets about Del Rio post-release.
If the rumors are true that the person struck was Cody Barbierri then you are exactly right as he handles most of the official WWE tweets.
I can say for certain that if the Social Media guy said, “That’s Triple H’s daughters’ job”, he would have been hanged, drawn and quartered in That Very Ring on Sunday, August 17th at SummerSlam that you can watch live on the WWE Network for how much?
If he slapped a referee or stagehand, who cares. But this guy was a SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER. They’re the most important people in the company. Do you think Michael Cole can tell you how to discuss WWE using the following hashtags if nobody is around to write his script? How are you going to know whether you should Tout your reaction to John Cena winning the title? Social Media Managers, that’s how. They’re untouchable.