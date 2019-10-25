WWE Friday Night Smackdown On FS1 Open Discussion Thread (10/25/19)

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Friday NIght Smackdown open discussion thread:

Only six nights before their colossal WWE Title Match at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez will be under the same roof this Friday night on SmackDown. Paul Heyman and Rey Mysterio will accompany the respective rivals as they size each other up ahead of the epic showdown.

Harsh words were exchanged on both sides the last time Lesnar and Velasquez were in the same arena. With years of personal animosity and several explosive exchanges in recent weeks, it is anyone’s guess as to what will go down when the two once again cross paths this Friday night at 8/7 C when SmackDown airs one time only on FS1. (via WWE.com)