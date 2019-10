Friday Night Smackdown is finally here. Cue the AC/DC! 🤘

Friday Night SmackDown debuts on FOX in a BIG way as Kofi Kingston defends his WWE Title against Brock Lesnar. Kevin Owens faces Shane McMahon in a high-stakes Ladder Match, Roman Reigns squares off with Erick Rowan and Becky Lynch teams with Charlotte Flair against Sasha Banks and Bayley in a battle of the Four Horsewomen. (via WWE.com)