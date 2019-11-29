WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread 11/29/19

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

After retaining the Universal Title at Survivor Series, Bray Wyatt will reveal a new face in the “Firefly Fun House.” (via WWE.com)

That’s the entire Dot Com preview! So … yeah, enjoy Smackdown!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!

