Tonight on the WWE Friday Night “Super” Smackdown open discussion thread:
After a high-level training session with his good pal Tucker last week, Otis is as ready as he’ll ever be for the date of his life with his “peach,” Mandy Rose. The chivalrous Superstar’s courtship of The Golden Goddess could even melt the heart of SmackDown’s coldest commentator. The Blue Collar Solid approach was highlighted by Christmas hams, fruitcakes, Royal Rumble heroics and the occasional sweaty hug.
Will Otis and Mandy Rose knock off “The Notebook” as the romance of our lifetime? Or should the WWE Universe prepare for an immeasurable heartbreak. All’s fair in love and SmackDown. (via WWE.com)
It’s Valentine’s Day tonight, so shout-out to anybody spending it at home watching Friday Night Smackdown. This won’t be the first time you or we live vicariously through an oaf’s attempt to romance a model. That’s like … 35% of media from the past 40 years.
As always, give a thumbs up to any comments from tonight’s open thread you enjoy and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show! And its associated in-universe talk shows!