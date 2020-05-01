WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: Otis Vs. Ziggler II

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

Otis doesn’t need any extra reasons to want to punish Dolph Ziggler, but he’s not about to turn one down either. The Blue Collar Solid Superstar will square off with The Showoff in Money in the Bank qualifying action.

Sonya Deville and Ziggler’s devious plan to derail Otis’ romantic dreams with Mandy Rose has come to light in recent weeks due to the involvement of an ominous figure.

Will the Otis and Ziggler rivalry reach a whole new level with the elevated Money in the Bank stakes?

