WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread (4/17/20)

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:
WrestleMania 36 saw the SmackDown Tag Team Championship defended in a Triple Threat Ladder Match between John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston. The roles will reversed next week when The Miz represents himself and Morrison and defends the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Jey Uso representing The Usos and Big E representing The New Day.
Will the self-proclaimed “greatest tag team of the 21st century” yet again prevail under unique circumstances, or will either Jey Uso or Big E bring home championship gold for their respective team? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX! (via WWE.com)
On tonight’s live (but not for long) show: The Smackdown Tag Team Championship singles triple threat from WrestleMania with the team members who didn’t originally compete, Sasha Banks versus Tamina with Tamina’s chance at Bayley on the line, a couple of Money in the Bank qualifying matches, and Mandy Roses and Sonya Deville “clearing the air.”
