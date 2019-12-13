WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread 12/13/19

Tonight on the With Spandex Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

Roman Reigns was left battered, covered in dog food and tied to the ring post at the hands of King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler at the end of last week’s SmackDown. Now The Big Dog is ready to be unchained.

Despite defeating The Showoff in the ring, a post-match attack from Corbin and his minions was too much for Reigns to overcome. Corbin made good on his promise to humiliate his rival, but has he now pushed Reigns to an even more dangerous place? Will The Big Dog bite back before the WWE TLC showdown with Corbin? Catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX! (via WWE.com)