WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread 12/6/19

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

Following Roman Reigns destruction of Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler is the next man to challenge The Big Dog, as King Corbin brings his own bad intentions to the mix. Also, after an attack at the hands of the “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, what happened to Daniel Bryan? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Ready for a fresh and exciting Smackdown? How about Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler? With King Corbin vowing that he’ll “humiliate” Reigns? I mean, what else are we supposed to book, do you know how hard it is to run a-

2. “What happened to Daniel Bryan?” He’s in Hell, WWE.com. Literal Christian Hell. Bray Wyatt put him there. It’s under your rings. Let’s hope he shows up with a shaved head AND a shaved face, and that it’s 2006 Ring of Honor again.

3. [checks notes] Did we mention Reigns vs. Ziggler? I think that’s it. Please do not notice the absence of points four and five.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!

