WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread (2/21/20)

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:
Universal Title Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown looms large.
The WWE Hall of Famer recently reemerged to attempt to win the Universal Championship for a second time. The twisted Wyatt was quick to interject and let Goldberg know he welcomed the challenge. Now with Goldberg stepping into the blue brand spotlight, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt may not be far behind.
Will Goldberg or Wyatt leave SmackDown with an advantage ahead of WWE Super ShowDown? (via WWE.com)
It’s Bill Goldberg and the return of the Bella Twins for a talk show segment on the final Friday Night Smackdown before Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. Plus, an exclusive sit-down interview with Lacey Evans. All this and other cursed sentences, tonight on Smackdown!
As always, give a thumbs up to any comments from tonight’s open thread you enjoy and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!