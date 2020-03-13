WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: Jeff Hardy Returns At The PC

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

After being away from the squared circle for nearly a year, Jeff Hardy is set to return on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Charismatic Enigma has built a career of taking risks and dreaming big. What will the former WWE Champion have in store for a grand blue brand return?

Catch the reemergence of Jeff Hardy on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX. (via WWE.com)