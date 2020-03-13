WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: Jeff Hardy Returns At The PC

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:
After being away from the squared circle for nearly a year, Jeff Hardy is set to return on Friday Night SmackDown.
The Charismatic Enigma has built a career of taking risks and dreaming big. What will the former WWE Champion have in store for a grand blue brand return?
Catch the reemergence of Jeff Hardy on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX. (via WWE.com)
Tonight’s show should be crazy, as it’s the return of Paige, the return of Jeff Hardy, and … no live audience. The show’s happening at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, which was confirmed and then denied and then confirmed again. It’s okay, none of us really know what we’re doing during a global pandemic.
