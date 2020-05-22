Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

The Queen certainly knows how make a grand entrance, and she knows how to stir the pot even better.

Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown last week with a message for Bayley and, perhaps more importantly, Bayley’s good friend Sasha Banks. Before the NXT Women’s Champion was done, she left The Boss contemplating her future and set a Champion vs. Champion Match against the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Will The Queen seize the opportunity to assert her dominance? Or can Bayley & Sasha affirm their role model status? (via WWE.com)