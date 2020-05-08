WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: Money In The Bank Go-Home

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:
Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt share a storied past and are on a brutal collision course at WWE Money In The Bank. What will happen when the two combatants come together just two nights before their title showdown?
Wyatt has been content with sending messages to his former family member from the comfort of his Firefly Fun House abode, but Strowman is tired of the puppet show. The Universal Champion invited the twisted Superstar to come find him and meet face to face this week on Friday Night SmackDown.
What message will Wyatt have in store for his former “Black Sheep” in person? (via WWE.com)
On tonight’s card: Strowman and Wyatt go face to face like a couple of silver spoons, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak team up with a mystery partner that’s definitely not Elias against King Corbin and Sami Zayn’s abandoned friends, Fire and Desire explodes, “Tamina has pinned the Smackdown Women’s Champion,” and Jeff Hardy returns to get kicked in the face.
