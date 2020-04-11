WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 4/10/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for April 10, 2020. This week’s show featured a WrestleMania rematch for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, new Universal Champion Braun Strowman versus Shinsuke Nakamura, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– Braun Strowman opened the show with a promo about winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. He was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, who wanted an opportunity against him. Cesaro tried to sneak attack Strowman but failed, but it allowed Nakamura to hit a kick to Strowman’s head.

1. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated the Kabuki Warriors. Bliss punched Kairi Sane in the face, and Cross followed it up with a neckbreaker to win the match.

– Elias sang another song about King Corbin, with clapping sound effects.

– A 25th anniversary celebration for Triple H begins in two weeks.

2. Dolph Ziggler defeated Tucker. Before the match, Tucker showed Ziggler and Sonya Deville photos of Otis and Mandy Rose working out together. Ziggler won with a superkick.

– The Miz and John Morrison tried to perform their song ‘Hey Hey’ live, but were interrupted by The Usos, who complained about Miz not being in the Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. They were interrupted by New Day, and Big E suggested that since one member of each team had a triple threat at WrestleMania, the other three should have a triple threat. Next week it’ll be Jey Uso vs. The Miz vs. Big E for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

3. Forgotten Sons defeated Lucha House Party. Steve Cutler pinned Gran Metalik after the Sons’ inverted DDT/second rope stomp combination.

– Carmella and Dana Brooke asked Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for a Women’s Tag Team Championship match, and the champions agreed to it.

– Bayley and Sasha Banks cut a promo about Bayley’s win at WrestleMania. They were interrupted by Tamina, who was eliminated first at WrestleMania, who said nobody beat her at WrestleMania. Bayley agreed to give her a Smackdown Women’s Championship match if she can beat Sasha Banks next week. Banks was upset at being volunteered for the match.