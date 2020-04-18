WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 4/17/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for April 17, 2020. This week’s show featured a pair of Money in the Bank qualifying matches, a triple threat (singles) match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– Braun Strowman was a guest on A Moment Of Bliss, and talked about how he used to be a member of the Wyatt Family, but is trying to forget that time in his life. During the interview, a package was delivered to Braun that contained his old “black sheep” mask.

1. Tamina defeated Sasha Banks. Lacey Evans showed up to even the odds against Bayley, which allowed Tamina to hit a pair of superkicks and win the match. Per a pre-match stipulation, Tamina will now get a Smackdown Women’s Championship match against Bayley.

2. Sheamus squashed Denzel DeJournette and won with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus was upset at Michael Cole for talking about Jeff Hardy, and wants respect.

– Another Jeff Hardy video aired, this one focused around his various arrests.

3. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dana Brooke defeated Naomi with a sunset flip to earn a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

– Sonya Deville “cleared the air” with Mandy Rose by calling her selfish and saying she’s tired of being second best. Dolph Ziggler interrupted and tried to get Mandy to realize they have a connection. Deville attacked Rose, so Otis showed up, beat up Ziggler, and hit the Caterpillar.

4. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro. Bryan won by submission with the Yes Lock.

– King Corbin attacked Elias backstage.

– Drew Gulak vs. King Corbin and Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks are next week’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Also next week, Dana Brooke and Carmella get a Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: Big E defeated The Miz (c) and Jimmy Uso. E pulled Miz out of a figure-four and hit the Big Ending to win the match and the championship for his team. New Day is now 8-time Tag Team Champions.