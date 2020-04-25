WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 4/24/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for April 24, 2020. This week’s show featured Triple H Appreciation Week, more Money in the Bank qualifying matches, a Women’s Tag Team main event, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– New Day opened the show to celebrate their 8th Smackdown Tag Team Championship victory last week. They were interrupted by Lucha House Party, who were then interrupted by The Miz and Morrison. Everyone was interrupted by the Forgotten Sons. The Sons attacked, beating down New Day.

1. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: King Corbin defeated Drew Gulak. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro attacked Daniel Bryan during the match, distracting Gulak. Corbin snuck up behind Gulak, shoved him into the ring post, and pinned him. After the match, Nakamura and Cesaro held Gulak so Corbin could knock him out with his kingly scepter.

2. Sheamus defeated Daniel Vidot in short order with a Brogue Kick. Later, Sheamus returned to intimidate Michael Cole.

– Another Jeff Hardy retrospective video aired.

3. Lucha House Party defeated The Miz and John Morrison. Gran Metalik countered Miz’s Skull-crushing Finale with a victory roll to win the match.

4. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lacey Evans defeated Sasha Banks. Banks had the match won with a roll-up, but the referee was busy dealing with Bayley and missed it. Banks got distracted by yelling at Bayley herself, allowing Evans to hit the Women’s Right and win. After the match, Tamina showed up and kicked Bayley.

– Mandy Rose vs. Carmella and Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler are next week’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

5. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated Carmella and Dana Brooke with a double-team DDT.

– The show ended with Triple H and Shawn Michaels doing some light comedy and getting interrupted by Facetime calls from Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair, and the Road Dogg. Vince McMahon interrupted to talk about how WWE has done a lot of bad and boring things, but this is one of the worst. The show ended with Vince turning out the lights, and literal cricket chirps. I’m not doing a bit.