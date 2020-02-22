WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 2/21/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for February 21, 2020. The show featured a number one contender match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, appearances from the Bella Twins and Bill Goldberg, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– The show opened with a promo from the Usos, who introduced the New Day as their tag team partners for tonight. They had some light animosity before being interrupted by The Miz and John Morrison, and then Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

1. The Usos and The New Day defeated The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. Jey Uso pinned Roode after a superkick.

– Renee Young interviewed Lacey Evans, who said she learned not to be a bully when she came to Smackdown and wants to win a Smackdown women’s Elimination Chamber match at Elimination Chamber.

2. Symphony of Destruction Match: Braun Strowman and Elias defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro after Elias put Cesaro through a table with an elbow drop. This was a hardcore match with musical instruments surrounding the ring.

– The Bella Twins were guests on A Moment Of Bliss for the announcement that they’re going into the WWE Hall of Fame at this year’s WrestleMania.

3. Daniel Bryan defeated Heath Slater with a running knee.

– Sheamus is also entering an Elimination Chamber match.

4. Number One Contender Match: Naomi defeated Carmella. Naomi won the match with a split-legged moonsault, earning a right to face Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.