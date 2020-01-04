WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 1/3/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for January 3, 2020. The show featured a women’s division triple threat tag team match, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns teaming up against King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, the return of Sheamus, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

1. Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. This started off as a big promo with everyone arguing with each other. Evans hit the Women’s Right on Banks, and Brooke followed it with a Swanton Bomb for the win.

– Mandy Rose apologized to both Otis and Otis’ mother (in spirit) for what Dolph Ziggler did to her fruitcake on last week’s show.

– At the top of the show, Miz told Daniel Bryan to defeat The Fiend at the Royal Rumble for him and everyone else. Later, New Day tried to cheer up Miz, but Miz knocked over their pancake tray and ended up agreeing to a match with Kofi Kingston over it.

– Elias sung a song making fun of Sami Zayn, Shane McMahon, The Revival, Dolph Ziggler, and King Corbin.

2. Shorty G defeated Dash Wilder by submission with an ankle lock. This also started as a promo, with The Revival mocking G. After the match, The Revival hit G with a Shatter Machine. A returning Sheamus made the save by running off The Revival, then hit a Brogue Kick on Shorty G.

3. Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz with a roll-up. After the match, Miz attacked Kingston until Big E made the save. Miz took out his frustrations on the WWE Universe, claiming he gave them everything.

– Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns were interviewed.

– Cathy Kelley tried to interview The Miz, but John Morrison made his Smackdown return, telling Cathy Miz has nothing to say.