WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 5/29/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for May 29, 2020. This week's show featured semi-finals matches in the Intercontinental Championship tournament being changed up due to a show-opening DUI crime scene and injury — no, seriously — and more.

– As mentioned in the intro, the show opened in the middle of a car accident in which it appears a drunken Jeff Hardy has crashed his car into Elias in the Performance Center parking lot and run away on foot. Police find him and take him into custody as Elias is stretchered away.

– Backstage, a group of WWE stars headed up by Adam Pearce argued among themselves about what should happen with the Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles vs. Elias semi-finals matches in the Intercontinental Championship tournament. Styles accepted a bye to the finals. Bryan refused a bye, and agreed to face the winner of a battle royal.

1. Sheamus won the Intercontinental Championship tournament buy-in battle royal, last eliminating Jey Uso. Sheamus will face Bryan in the tournament semi-finals in the main event.

2. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans ended in a double count-out when they wouldn’t stop brawling on the floor. Evans got back into the ring and challenged Deville to face her, but Deville said they’ll fight again on her terms.

– The Forgotten Sons still want to kill you for not loving the troops enough.

– New Day appeared on A Moment Of Bliss as part of a “Tag Team Champion Summit.” They were interrupted by Bayley and Sasha Banks, who argued with Bliss and Cross about being the most important Women’s Tag Team Champions. This led to a Bliss vs. Banks match.

3. Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss. Bayley caused a distraction by doing the Chicken Dance, saving Banks and allowing her to win the match with a roll-up.

4. Shorty G defeated Cesaro with a sunset flip.