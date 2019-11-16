WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 11/15/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for November 15, 2019. The show featured a Tag Team Championship rematch, Daniel Bryan on Miz TV, appearances from NXT stars, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– The show opened with King Corbin (now with his own sedan chair). Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode talking about Roman Reigns, Shorty G, and Ali. They brought out “Roman Reigns,” a dog mascot dressed like Reigns and entering to dogs barking Reign’s music. The dog knelt in front of Corbin.

1. Mustafa Ali and Shorty G defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Ali and G’s spots on the Smackdown Survivor Series team were on the line. Ali pinned Ziggler after a 450 splash.

– Braun Strowman beat up Drew Gulak and the B-Team.

– Daniel Bryan confronted Sami Zayn about claiming to have his back while running away from The Fiend’s attack last week. Zayn said he was running to get Nakamura and thought Bryan was running with him. Bryan turned down Zayn’s offer to join him, and said he should recruit Braun Strowman. Zayn made fun of Strowman, who of course was standing right behind him.

– Bray Wyatt changed the Universal Championship blue using magic.

2. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) defeated The Revival by disqualification after interference from The Undisputed Era. Randoms from the Smackdown locker room ran down to make the save.

3. Heavy Machinery defeated local talent.

4. Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, with Cross competing to join the Smackdown women’s Survivor Series team, ended when Shayna Bazler appeared. Bayley tried to escape into the crowd, but was stopped by Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Mia Yim. They attacked Bayley until Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Carmella made the save. Banks challenged the NXT women to an eight-woman tag team match.