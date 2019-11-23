WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 11/22/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for November 22, 2019. The go-home show before Survivor Series featured Daniel Bryan calling out Bray Wyatt, a six-man tag team match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

— Roman Reigns opened up Smackdown by welcoming Team Raw and NXT into their backstage area and challenging them to a fight. Sasha Banks then led the women’s team to the ring. She got on the mic, talked up beating down NXT and challenged Team Raw to a fight. Charlotte Flair’s music hit and she led the women’s team from Raw into the ring. NXT’s team then made their way through the crowd and stood near the entrance ramp. Rhea Ripley grabbed a mic and challenged Banks and Flair to a captain vs. captain vs. captain fight. All three teams began brawling into the commercial break.

1. Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Flair had Banks locked in the Figure Eight, when Ripley slipped into the ring and crucifix pinned Flair for the win. After the match, Team Smackdown and Team Raw brawled.

— Sami Zayn unveiled a new Intercontinental Championship for Shinsuke Nakamura. The Undisputed Era came out to interrupt Nakamura and Zayn after they disrespected Roderick Strong. Nakamura and Zayn stepped out of the ring when Cole talked up earning a win at War Games and beating down Team Raw and Smackdown at Survivor Series. The New Day interrupted the Undisputed Era and challenged them to a 4-on-4 match alongside Heavy Machinery.

2. Undisputed Era defeated The New Day and Heavy Machinery. Strong pinned Tucker Knight after dropping him with a high knee. After the match, Nakamura and AJ Styles attacked Strong.

— Daniel Bryan called out Bray Wyatt, but The Miz came out instead and slapped Bryan in the face, leading to a match between the two.

3. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz ended in a no contest. Bryan had Miz laid out in the corner when the lights went off. When they came back on, Wyatt was in the Miz’s spot. He rose to his feet and laid out Bryan with the Mandible Claw.