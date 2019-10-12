WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 10/11/19: WWE Draft Night One

Here are your quick, editorial-free results for the second episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox. The show featured the first night of the WWE draft, a match between former Shield brothers, another appearance by Cain Velasquez, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:

1. Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns by disqualification. The lights went out in the arena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appeared and attacked Seth Rollins. The Fiend pulled Rollins down into the ring through a smoking hole. The lights turned on and Rollins popped up out of the hole. The Fiend emerged more slowly and the lights went out again before the show went to a commercial break. When the show returned from the ad break, Michael Cole informed the audience that Rollins had won by DQ so Raw would get the first draft pick.

– Stephanie McMahon announced the first round of draft picks. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was the first draft pick overall, chosen by Monday Night Raw. Roman Reigns was Smackdown’s first pick. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) were drafted to Raw, Bray Wyatt was drafted to Smackdown, and Drew McIntyre was drafted to Raw to end the first round.

2. Baron “King” Corbin defeated Chad “Shorty” Gable. Corbin pinned Gable after the End of Days.

