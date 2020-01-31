WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: ‘Super Smackdown’

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night “Super” Smackdown open discussion thread:

The Big Dog smells blood, and Roman Reigns will look to deliver a humbling blow to King Corbin on a special Super SmackDown. Reigns will team up with The Usos in a rematch of last week’s showdown with King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Reigns has put together an impressive streak with defeats over King Corbin at Royal Rumble in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, last Friday’s Six-Man Tag victory and an emphatic Tables Match triumph over Robert Roode. Will he once again triumph over the 2019 King of the Ring?

See who comes out on top in the Six-Man Tag Team rematch at 8/7 C on FOX this Friday night on Super SmackDown! (via WWE.com)