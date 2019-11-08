Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free and pre-taped results for WWE Friday Night Smackdown, November 8, 2019. The episode, taped in Manchester, England, on Friday, features Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin, a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Taping results:

– With both Smackdown and Raw taping on Friday, WWE brought over a simplified version of their set:

@RajGiri_303 looks like wwe couldn't be bothered to build either the smackdown set or raw set for today's tapings! #WWEUKTour pic.twitter.com/6c6ZvrwrFE — James Kipling (@kipkip24) November 8, 2019



– Smackdown opened with an in-ring confrontation between Roman Reigns and King Corbin, with Corbin accusing Reigns of having marble-sized testicles. This was to set up the main event for later in the night.

1. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) defeated The Revival (c). Before the match, New Day joked about needing more title reigns to keep pace with Charlotte Flair. Sure enough, they’re the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions. After the match, NXT UK faction Imperium attacked. Heavy Machinery tried to make the save, but were also beaten down. Ultimately, the locker room emptied out and Smackdown stars chased Imperium away.

2. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeated Ali and Shorty G. Daniel Bryan watched the match from the stage, still not making it clear whether he’s accepted or rejected Sami Zayn’s offer to team up with Nakamura.

3. Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross. Bayley was on commentary, and interfered to help Banks win. After the match, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler showed up and attacked Bayley.

4. Carmella and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. By winning the match, Carmella and Brooke earned spots on the Smackdown women’s Survivor Series team.

5. King Corbin defeated Roman Reigns after interference from Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Another match was taped after this, but this appeared to be the main event of Smackdown.



– Tyson Fury made an appearance and suggested Braun Strowman should be his tag team partner. The two were interrupted by the B-Team, who were quickly destroyed. After the segment, Fury and Strowman celebrated together.