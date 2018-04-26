WWE Greatest Royal Rumble: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble airs live on WWE Network this Friday (yes, Friday) at noon EST (yes, noon), and there’s even an hour-long pre-show before it. WWE’s first major show from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, features a blockbuster card and, as advertised, the “greatest” Royal Rumble ever, bumping the number of participants up from 30 to 50. There are also seven championship matches, a casket match, and more. Here’s the complete Hashtag WWE GRR card as we know it.

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Card:

1. WWE Universal Championship Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns 2. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 3. 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match 4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe 5. WWE United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal 6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. Sheamus and Cesaro 7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos 8. Triple H vs. John Cena 9. Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Rusev 10. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto

This is technically a pay-per-view — the third in less than a month, counting Backlash on May 6 — so we’ve put together a complete rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all ten matches. We’ll also be here on Friday with a live thread (for anyone not working, I guess) and results (for anyone that is).

Here’s what we think will happen. As a quick note, there’s not a lot of “story” to most of these matches, so please forgive our brevity if we don’t have three dense paragraphs about why the Undertaker’s definitely not spending more than five minutes on Rusev.