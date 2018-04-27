Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Greatest Royal Rumble results. The event, aired on WWE Network from Saudi Arabai, featured seven championship matches and the largest Royal Rumble match in WWE history. Be back here on Monday for the full Best and Worst of Greatest Royal Rumble column.
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Results:
1. John Cena defeated Triple H. Both men kicked out of the other’s finisher, but Cena was able to hit an Attitude Adjustment to win. After the match, Cena cut a promo thanking Saudi Arabia for its hospitality.
2. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Kalisto. Alexander countered Salida del Sol into a Lumbar Check to retain the championship.
3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar. This was for the vacant Raw Tag Team Championship. Hardy and Wyatt won after a double-team Twist of Fate on Sheamus to become the new champs.
4. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Jinder Mahal. Hardy won the match with a Swanton Bomb.
– WWE introduced the four best participants in the Saudi Arabia tryouts. They were interrupted by Ariya Daivari and a returning Shawn Daivari, who insisted Iran was better. The Daivaris got beaten up by the rookies.
If their job was to get me to hate/actually care bout Cass….mission accomplished.
Good for Brain tho.
Sorry. BRAUN. Not his twin.
No Zayn? Does this have something to do with his Syrian heritage?
What was the official ruling on Titus vs. The Ring Apron?
Thankfully I took the under on that bet.
@Harry Longabaugh +1
That was indeed WWE’s Greatest Royal Stumble.
Dude’s never living that down. Like I said in the open discussion, that was totally the modern day “Taka is tossed over the top, lands on his face and it’s replayed a million times”. They made damn sure everyone saw it. I feel a little bad for him at the same time I laugh.
Ahh, yes. Brock/Roman III: How to Get The WWE Universe To Not Give a Shit About Roman Reigns Anymore (By Making Overly Clever Booking Decisions That Are Actually Stupid)
To be fair, I think that train left the station before now. This finish, trying to give Roman an out while still losing the match, isn’t going to help him, though.
The audience will pick and choose who they like anyway, so I’m not real concerned about Roman haters. This just seems like such pointless self-sabotage to use on a rivalry that many people are already burned out on. Make “The Guy” THE GUY already or just move on.
Swoggle!!!
Did taker/ Rusev happen?
The Uproxx Proofreading Dept. must be swamped. Taker ftw.
I couldn’t watch, but no title changes is sorta weird. I’m guessing I don’t have to watch now.
And what the hell is Roman’s plan with that spear?? Either the fence doesn’t give way and you break your head/face or you knock Lesnar out of the ring and lose.
Anyway, Roman loses. LOL.
It’s skippable. The Rumble’s worth watching if you feel like it. Far from the best one they’ve ever done, but Daniel Bryan got to look like a warrior and Braun a killer. Two Rumble record were broken, too; D-Bry got the longest ever to last in a Rumble and Braun got most eliminations. The IC title ladder match was the other standout.
Otherwise, it was a glorified house show. Frankly, we should have expected that. I don’t know why we didn’t.
Wait a sec…Dan Matha is back? Needs to be killed by Samoa Joe again
What happened to Undertaker v. Rusev?
In a perfect world Lesnars next opponent would be Braun again. Winning the rumble and everything else he’s done should give me a reason for the title right?
With that said, get ready for Reigns/Lesnar III in an Inferno Kennel from Hell In a Cell Punjabi Taipei Deathmatch
With Vince coming out and cheering for Strowman and giving him that belt it kinda seems like that was Vince’s way of saying “you’re my new guy”. I could see Strowman replacing reigns as the guy they try to build the company around, he’s the best chance they have at someone becoming a sensation that draws new fans