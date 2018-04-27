WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Greatest Royal Rumble results. The event, aired on WWE Network from Saudi Arabai, featured seven championship matches and the largest Royal Rumble match in WWE history. Be back here on Monday for the full Best and Worst of Greatest Royal Rumble column.

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Results:

1. John Cena defeated Triple H. Both men kicked out of the other’s finisher, but Cena was able to hit an Attitude Adjustment to win. After the match, Cena cut a promo thanking Saudi Arabia for its hospitality.

2. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Kalisto. Alexander countered Salida del Sol into a Lumbar Check to retain the championship.

3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar. This was for the vacant Raw Tag Team Championship. Hardy and Wyatt won after a double-team Twist of Fate on Sheamus to become the new champs.

4. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Jinder Mahal. Hardy won the match with a Swanton Bomb.

– WWE introduced the four best participants in the Saudi Arabia tryouts. They were interrupted by Ariya Daivari and a returning Shawn Daivari, who insisted Iran was better. The Daivaris got beaten up by the rookies.