WWE Has Finally Fixed The Offensive Shirts They Had To Pull Down

As we covered previously, WWE recently pulled two shirts from their online shop: Becky Lynch’s LASS KICKER design, and the overwrought GO GO ITAMI shirt. Only the male version of the first was pulled, while the entire set of designs for Hideo Itami were pulled down.
WWE’s reasoning for the pulling Itami’s design was that they, a multi-million dollar international company, had not actually proofed the Japanese characters on his shirt, and they did not mean what they were supposed to. No reason was given for pulling the Lynch shirt. As we pointed out, Itami’s shirt also featured use of the Japanese Imperial flag design, something that is still considered offensive to many people who live outside of comment sections and reddit threads. Becky Lynch’s shirt unfortunately made male wearers out to look like they were more-so fans of domestic violence than a kickass Irish lady in NXT, which, you know, is not exactly a risk you can ignore.
A few days ago, WWE re-released this version of Lynch’s shirt:
Yes, it’s still aesthetically offensive, but at least it ties male wearers to something positive.
Yesterday, WWE re-released this new version for Itami:
There is a slight difference in characters, but the Imperial flag design has been removed, and replaced with one referencing the current national flag. Any orders for the original shirt will be fulfilled with the current design, with the option to cancel your order should the new design be unsatisfactory to pre-order customers.
We get down on WWE for their seeming ignorance in matters like this, but we have to give them their due in this case. While the designs are still pretty ugly, there was a pretty quick turnaround time after recognizing customer complaints and the negative public attention they garnered. Small issues like this seem unimportant, but eradicating casual misogyny and racism is actually a bigger task than most think, especially those who remain unaffected by it in their daily lives. Again, people in their employ should still ask themselves if any designs they submit could be misconstrued or offensive because that is their actual job, but hey, every little bit helps, right?
While one could give credit to WWE’s designers for not going with the overused stereotype of GREEN FOR THE IRISH WRESTLER on Becky Lynch’s t-shirt, using orange is a tad problematic, what with the Troubles and all.
You know what would solve most of the problems? If WWE would go back to simple, old-school shirts. Why is it not possible to simply get a shirt with Becky’s photo and her name on it? No muss, no fuss. If you don’t want people thinking you’re uncool for being a wrestling fan then get one of the other kind of shirts but for people like me who already know we’re uncool and don’t care, it’d be nice to have the option.
Sounds like you’ve got yourself one godawful business plan for selling shirts, Darryl!
If Becky Lynch is Protestant, having her thing be orange makes perfect sense.
It’s not like if you’re born south of Belfast you have to be Catholic.
@Darryl The Hitman those old, old school shirts sucked ass
@XPacEnergyDrink Yeah I know, the other ones probably sell better but for those that would like a simple kind of shirt, I wish they’d offer them. All our money is worth the same to Vince, right?
But if wearing a shirt with “Lass Kicker” on it made me look like a potential domestic abuser (even though it would so obviously reference something, and had “Maiden Ireland” on the back), wouldn’t the updated design mean I enjoy beating a lass named Becky Lynch?
Nonetheless, I’m grabbing the popcorn and flexing the F5 finger.
Actually, a lot of people in the non comment reddit world don’t give two shits about that flag design, and you see that as a representation of “Japanese things” all the time. Seriously go outside more.
It’s just the basic etiquette of empathy. For a measurable segment of the global population the imperial flag is tremendously offensive – so why have it on your wrasslin t-shirt? It’s not like the shirt design is trying to raise serious issues about imperalisim in world war II or anything. The message of the shirt is “Kick that guy in the head kicky-guy!”
By the same token having *any* kind of context on the BL shirt changes it from “this is a shirt about a thing that you may or may not know about” from a shirt indistinguisable from those asshats wearing “Federal Breast Inspector” shirts or whatever. Which is a *considerable* difference.
The changes make *no* difference in the value of the thing to people who like and/or understand that thing, and a huge amount of difference to people who don’t (or care about other things / have other life experiences). So of course you do it. And (in a perfect world) it’s something you should review with an eye towards before you print a tonne of merch.
A good reverse example is that the swastika is a prominent Buddhist symbol in many parts of the world – but in the West most Buddhists realize that’s a really problematic thing to plaster all over things – so they don’t (or heavily modify so it’s clearly not a pure swastika or is otherwiste contextualized). It’s not rocket science.
Yeah, why challenge your own ignorance of history? You have the right to be a garbage person!
Sure, we see the design a lot as a representation of Japanese things. Often by people settling for the easiest possible default imagery. Beyond the historical context which is already bad enough, it’s just fucking lazy, man. Hot Topic lazy. They may as well pretend Hideo’s from Cuba and make him a Ché Guevara shirt.
Maybe worse, it says nothing about Hideo as a person or a character other than “hey, I’m from Japan” which everyone already knows. It’s a problem with the revised design as well, but at least that one’s not bogged down by the previous baggage. For what it’s worth, old gear and merch for guys like Tajiri and Kaientai also used the national flag instead of the naval rising sun.
Anyway, not giving two shits about things is also part of the reason why you still see people rocking Confederate flags in 2015. Not a great look. The WWE as a publicly traded company with an international focus should probably have more than two shits to give about these things.
The flag still used by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Just wanted to point out that it’s not solely an Imperial Japan flag.
Boy, Japan sure is culturally insensitive toward Japanese people.
The JMSDF flag is problematic and offensive to kaiju.
If you cannot fathom how or why the Rising Sun iconography is offensive to many people around the world, please take the time to familiarize yourself with concepts like Unit 731, “comfort women”, and the Rape of Nanking
Pointing to other present day usage is no excuse either, as Japan has refused to take any accountability for the atrocities committed under the 8-rayed flag until 1945, and the 16-rayed version in the Korean War. So while it may mean good fortune to the Japanese, it most definitely means something else to almost every place in the world, especially in China and Korea.
So just to follow that line of thinking out a little further, lets say that some extremely atrocious actions were committed by soldiers representing the American flag. Do you then think that the flag should be changed in order to avoid offending the people who may have been traumatized by those actions? Also, how horrible would those actions have to be, and who decides what the threshold is?
The 8-ray flag went away in 1945 because it was banned by the U.N.. It came back in 1952 during the Korean War, but with more rays in the design to get around the sanction.
Let’s not lose perspective here — we’re talking about minor changes to a single t-shirt design so as not offend entire nations of people
Should Arizona have to change their state flag or Macedonia change their national flag? Both incorporate the Rising Sun theme. Macedonia adapted their flag 40 years after World War II.
I didn’t mean for my comments as a grandiose call for Japan to change their flag/iconography, but rather some insight as to why changing the design of a single t-shirt was necessary
@some guy They weren’t just atrocities committed by soldiers, this isn’t My Lai, they were atrocities ordered by their government. So yeah, the iconography of an evil government that did horrible things and stands for horrible things shouldn’t be used.
And yes, that applies to the Stars and Bars too.
As someone who lives in the Philippines and has direct connection to TWO sides of people who were involved the Bataan Death March at the hands of the Imperial Japanese Army (American USMC and Filipino nationals), the offensiveness of this is is wildly overstated. Yes, I’m sure there are people who are offended. They are not in the majority.
Mountains and Molehills, and all that.
Man, I’ll never look at E Honda’s stage the same again after this.
I’m all for the change, considering WWE is a global company who needs to recognize the GLOBAL impact of iconography and all, but holy hell is that Hideo shirt much uglier now. I’d rather they just left the text white without the large red circle, thanks. There’s enough Japanesey shit on the shirt to communicate Hideo’s nationality (which is apparently a priority, for some reason) without adding a giant ketchup stain to the middle of a block of white text.
It looks like Solid Snake trying to sneak his way out of a holding cell. Though THAT is a shirt I would buy.
WWE cares about not offending people, which they should, but they still offend my eyes with by using the 21st century equivalent of the Chopsticks font to write “Hideo”
The Hideo shirt would look so much better if the “GO GO HIDEO” was just in white.
BUT THEN HOW WOULD WE KNOW FOR SURE HE’S FROM JAPAN????
Wait…..he’s from JAPAN?!?!? What in the what?!?!?!
The Rising Sun design complaint has legs, but tying Lass Kicker to domestic abuse is a textbook example of those who enjoy engaging in outrage as a hobby reaching and stretching because they’re bored and haven’t exercised their pearl-clutching muscles recently.
Your opinion is offensive to people who spend all day gasping at things on the internet.
look, if someone who had no idea who becky lynch was saw a guy walking down the street wearing a shirt that said “lass kicker” on it and nothing else, what are they supposed to think that means? i mean, it’s reasonable for someone looking at someone wearing a t-shirt that says “lass kicker” to assume that the person is identifying themself as someone who kicks lasses, right? so basically the shirt says, to someone who has no idea who becky lynch is, HEY LOOK I’M A GUY WHO LIKES BEATING WOMEN ENOUGH TO WEAR A T-SHIRT ABOUT IT. how is that a stretch to link that to domestic abuse?
(for the record if the guy was wearing only the “lass kicker” t-shirt and no other clothing, he would probably be arrested for indecent exposure. i mean that the shirt has no text on it other than “lass kicker”)
I would hope that if someone saw another male wearing a shirt that said “Lass Kicker” that they wouldn’t immediately jump to the conclusion that he’s a woman beater and proud enough of the fact that he had a shirt made to advertise it to the world.
In my limited experience with men who engage in beating on women, I’ve found they usually don’t want anyone to find out because they’re pathetic and cowardly. But maybe I lived a sheltered life.
Now, if the shirt said “Rape is KEWL!” it wouldn’t matter, because on the surface that’s offensive as shit. Lass Kicker? Most people wouldn’t even know what that meant.
The fact that some people can’t grasp how wearing a shirt that actually says “woman beater” isn’t offensive is hilariously sad.
Mojoquix, the only person who notices or thinks with any depth at all about your t-shirt is you.
They “finally” redesigned a t-shirt people started bitching at most a week ago. I get that it could be considered problematic that they didn’t anticipate the problems associated with the shirts before putting them on sale, but do you need to be so hyperbolic? I’d say a 7 day turnaround from the initial release to the modified release is pretty damn adequate.
Say what you will about the shirts, but that usage weakens the English language.
If Danielle had access to the internet back when DX was popular, she would have bitched about their T-Shirt forcing people to engage in fellatio with the wearer.
God, you’re awful, Danielle.
There has to be something to be outraged over at all times. Somewhere, someone is being oppressed by an f’ing wrestling T-shirt.
Or probably about how DX was pretty homophobic and racist. Remember when they showed up in blackface?
@SHough610 I still can’t believe that they not only aired that in the first place, but that they had included it in things like their top 100 Raw moments.
You’ll have to rip the casual racism out of Hunter’s cold dead hands.
You mean I didn’t have to suck it? All this time…
it really is terrible that danielle keeps coming to your home and forcing you to read her articles.
oh wait, she doesn’t?
Just like you didn’t have to reply to my comment, but did anyway, right?
What did the characters say originally? What were they supposed to say?
Yeah, I was curious about that as well. Obviously I know nothing about Japanese characters, so was wondering if they had foolishly taken some characters that were Japanese profanity or something. Didn’t even think of the Imperial flag design.
I think they didn’t say anything because they weren’t done properly.
the characters on both designs say “hideo.” however, in japanese, the same name can be written with different kanji, which gives the name a different meaning, even if it’s pronounced the same way. the kanji used on the corrected version of the shirt are the ones hideo uses for his name (英雄) and those mean “hero.” the ones on the prior version (秀雄) also mean hideo but have a slightly different meaning and aren’t the ones hideo chose for his name.
So wait, if they want more Scottish women on the roster but can’t find any, does that putt them in a lass hole?
I don’t know, but I want a shirt of Becky Lynch doing her best McKayla Maroney impression with the text “Critical Lass”
Thank god you got those horrible, evil, despicable, menacing shirts off the market! An entire race thanks you for all of your effort.
Thank god for this. I don’t know what the world would have done had WWE not pulled the original shirts.
Who the shit would wear a Becky Lynch shirt any way? Does it come 2 for $20 with the Bull Dempsey tank top?
This is fantastic news! Now that these shirt designs have been changed, we’ve solved domestic violence & racism! No longer will anyone be mistreated simply for their race or ethnicity! Women everywhere are safe from harm! We did it, you guys! Well done!
+YES
Ever since Patton Oswalt’s 53-tweet rant, I can’t take people seriously once they use the word “problematic”. It’s like Gowdin’s Law Part II.
Much like the Confederate flag, it’s unfortunate the Imperial flag design is taboo because it’s a kick-ass design.