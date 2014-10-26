WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 airs live this Sunday, October 25, on WWE Network. As always, With Spandex will be here all night to make jokes, keep you updated, and give you a shoulder to cry on when John Cena locks in an STF 25 minutes into the match. Your editor-in-chief will be there live, so look for a really obnoxious guy in a Goldust shirt.
Here’s your complete WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 card.
1. Hell in a Cell #1 Contender Match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton
2. Hell in a Cell Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
3. 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Cesaro
4. United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. The Miz
5. Loser becomes the winner’s assistant for a month match: Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella
6. Big Show vs. Rusev
7. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige
8. Tag Team Championship Match: Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos
Imagine a year ago you were told – Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will main event a PPV in a HIAC over Orton/Cena, BUT, it will have a screwjob ending…. chances are we’d have taken it
Remember when Raw and PPVs would generate over 2,500 comments?
Having just watched this week’s NXT, which I purposely put off as a post-PPV salve, I now have some perspective. Overall the PVP was meh, two matches to watch, first and last. I actually kinda enjoyed the main event, because it brought home October 1998, one of the first great memories I have as a fan. I would have loved the main event had there been any forecast whatsoever for Bray to show up. One thing NXT does very well is cover its bases.
” Something something. LOL.”
“Cena wins?”
“DON’T MIND IF I DO!”
*Cue trumpets*
Remember this time last year when you all were whining because HITC didn’t end with Bryan winning the title?
There’s a chance that Ambrose’s ultimate revenge on Rollins will come closer to Mania rather than in October.
Daniel Bryan only got a pay off to his feud last year because the crowds wouldn’t shut up about it. They’ve all gone on record that they inserted him into the main event at the last minute because people were so pissed.
So if people DIDN’T get upset, that pay off wouldn’t have happened. So, um, be grateful to the people you’re rolling your eyes at.
Also, and this doesn’t have to do with the actual end of the match, which I loathed (and I’m not sure how much that I actually liked the match, excluding Ambrose’s Onita-level charisma), but everyone who held up their cellphone during the Bray-out should probably be shot on sight. It’s not even that it was supremely disrespectful to Ambrose and Rollins, though it was, but I actually don’t really care about that. Wrestlers are habitual carny scumbags, screw them. It’s that you gave up on a match that went SO out of its way to provide gigantic pops and moments in the middle of the finishing stretch to take out your fucking cellphone because the production crew gave you what amounted to an APPLAUSE sign so you could be part of the crowd of 8,000 other dipshits doing the same thing and be special.
I hate feeling like an old guy bitching about how wrestling was better when they only had lights over the ring and people still believed that Buzz Sawyer was actually trying to kill Tommy Rich and people thought that Dusty Rhodes should be President. But I do.
Listen, it doesn’t matter that that was one of the shittiest PPVs in recent memory and Ambrose and Rollins absolutely killing themselves is all going to go to waste, because we got it for NINE NINETY-NIIINE!
How was this shitty at all?
The Bray/Ambrose feud might just be the hard retcon that Wyatt needs. We can call it “Brays of Future Past”
The real Dean Ambrose would have punted that god damn lantern into the side of the cell without a second thought as soon as he saw it and curbed stomped Rollins into oblivion. Rage cannot be stopped by Pepper’s Ghost.
I must now kill Brandon.
Is your hand motion a sign of things to…. *gulp*…. come?
Livin’ the dream
What’s the big deal? Why can’t Hornswaggle take a photo with one of his fellow employees?
Now I know how certain people feel when someone draws a cartoon of Muhammad.
Taking pics like these is how you earn a screwdriver to the head.
Two relevant thoughts on the show:
Big Show’s new submission finisher: The Big House.
Kane with a fire extinguisher!? Bah gawd, he’s betrayed everything he believed in!
I thought the main event was pretty good; it brought together many things from HiaC history into a cohesive whole. I just hope they seize the moment to boost Bray’s character, because otherwise i’d have prefered a clean ending of Deano curb stomping Seth into the cinder blocks.
Tomorrows Raw will be a main event of Ambrose vs Rollins in a cage match with a clean ending, Usos vs Dust for the straps cause why the fuck not, Ziggler and Sheamus vs Miz Cesaro, Rusev vs Big Show, and Orton Kane vs Cena. Book it
Dean should’ve put Seth’s head through the cinderblocks, kayfabe killing him and in the process summoning the devil, Bray Wyatt.
So, the Bellas had the best match of the night. Not sure if this says more about them or about the rest of the product.
I think they probably did if you factor in expectations. Otherwise, it’s a bit of stretch.
I loved their Falls Count Anywhere match and even the Lumberjack match so much more. I almost want to say it’s time to retire HIAC as a gimmick match. Even if you “try” to have moments, they just come off as a contrived collection of spots.
I think this says more about you. I loved Ambrose/Rollins.
I want to be quite clear that my reaction to the end of the main event was the markiest feeling I’ve had in a long time. So from that point of view, well done WWE.
Pissed that I didn’t go. I would have cheered like a damn seven year old if I saw that live.
The silver lining about the Cena win is he will be in the main event and can’t possibly win the Rumble.
He still can lose his title match against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble ppv, enter the Rumble match and earn a rematch against Lesnar on Wrestlemania!
Stop it. No Vince McMahon logic allowed.
all right we’ll see how HHH explains this tomorrow in the 20 minute opening raw promo
Do you guys realize not one thing changed during HIAC? Ziggler retained and is probably still feuding with Cesaro, Sheamus retained and is still being a jerk to Mizdow, the Bella’s are still feuding despite their stupid servant gimmick, Cena won (lol) and will be facing Brock, the Dust brothers retained and will face the USO’s again for the next 8 weeks, and there was no resolution to the Ambrose-Rollins match.
How is that even possible?
4/6 of your conclusions are assumptions, and one of those doesn’t even matter.
Incredible right? I made a joke about it earlier. This is the most holding pattern of all PPVs.
I like the future of Ambrose vs Bray. I would have like a definite unfuckery finish to Ambrose/Rollins.
Well, I guess if you want people to boo Bray, this is the best way to do it.
I’ll forgive that finish if it leads to Rollins vs ambrose survivor series teams
Could be cool as long as Rollins’s team isn’t just Authority stooges.
Stop getting mad at people for liking or disliking things, guys. God damn.
I liked the ending because it was a neat visual and I like Bray Wyatt and become happy when he’s made to feel important.
I didn’t like the ending because I was invested in the Ambrose/Rollins feud and wanted some resolution and the match itself was kinda lacklustre.
See my problem with this all is not the way it ended but what it means for HiaC in general. This is supposed to be this big feud blow off match and there was no resolution in the one match with the feud built to a point where the match made sense. The physicality and spots, contrived or not up until that point rang true with that. I felt like I was watching the old original TLC matches. I stopped caring who won about five minutes in even though I’m an Ambrose mark and was so absorbed wondering what was going to happen next. Was the next spot really going to be the last one? I was checking the clock for the end of the show or ppv. I was engrossed and then no real finish. That’s my problem here. I love Wyatt but giving him Taker’s old mystique here? I’m not feeling it. It’d make sense making him the next Taker had he won at Mania’ because then there could have been a new streak born as his ended but LOLCENAWINS ruined that. I don’t know I’m rambling but god I can’t help but be annoyed that Orton/Cena ended clean with so little build and the big blow off feud didn’t actually blow off. Ugh.
You won’t get a payoff until Santa Clara. Come to think about it you might get a blowoff until Seth wins the belt and faces Dean and Roman.
Same. It was a good and bad ending for a match that I was hoping would be all positives.
I was replying to posts like these:
“What I learned from watching your reactions:
Something same happens: BOOOOOOO!
Something different happens: BOOOOOOO!
Make up your minds!”
“so why are people bitching? its a new direction and it includes two of the hottest stars what can possibly be wrong with this?”
I liked the match though.
However, if there isn’t some sort of payoff down the line for Dean/Seth, I’m going to be annoyed.
Is anyone actually mad at someone else tonight? Doesn’t seem that way to me.
Not like Lesnar/Cena last time where if you liked it you were a horrible person.
Kane’s inner thought’s: “Why am i feeling the strangest case of Deja Vu right now?”
If it turns out that Bray is Dean’s long lost little brother im gonna lose it
I honestly dreamed last night that Cesaro gave me a fist bump. Time to watch this IC title match that I missed earlier…
Why didn’t bray use that smoky lamp to distract cena a few months ago? It would have been cheaper than him hiring that kid.
I understand the concerns about Dean Ambrose not standing tall after Daniel Bryan never got any sort of pay off to his feud last year.
I’m guessing that was passive aggressive sarcasm?
Thing is, that whole ending would have worked just fine if Dean had won the match clean, then, while he does the face thing and beats on Seth some more, cue BLERCH and Wyatt. But Id guess, like others, they want that sweet mania pay off.
Don’t mind the ending and Wyatt comeback but I hated the smoke hologram. Overall though, I thought the matches were really good, but the outcomes weren’t for the most part.
If Bray Wyatt is going to be the new Undertaker, that’s a cool way to do it.
THAT’S GOTTA BE BRAY! THAT’S GOTTA BE BRAY!
Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, that ending: [m.youtube.com]
So the main event of HiaC 2014 started with KotR ’98 and ended with Badd Blood ’97. (And it was still fresher than Cena/Orton)
Nothing ever goes anywhere. I have no faith in “let’s see where it goes.” Might sound like a complaint, but it is not. It is my fault. I am Charlie and Lucy is holding the football. I never learn.
Why this sucks:
1. Dean never got his redemption. He never got that W over Seth.
2. Another Wyatt-feud that begins with a random attack.
3. Neither Ambrose or Wyatt have won a singles-feud and they both need to win one. WWE is gonna sacrifice Ambrose to salvage Wyatt.
Why this is awesome:
1. Ambrose vs. Wyatt promos.
Nope. Lolcenawins and another unclean finish for Rollins/ambrose. I’m out.
My feed that I totally paid for wigged out just before Bray. So people are mad at the hologram? Because an Ambrose-Wyatt feud would be pretty cool. Even Rollins-Orton would be something different. Not sure why you’re so pissed other than anger at the WWE is pretty much reflex at this point.
I can already see the hologram Vince Russo photoshops.
You had to know Seth was going to go over Dean. From a booking standpoint, it makes perfect sense. Rollins gets the heat, and Dean doesn’t need it, because he’s the hottest guy in the company right now.
Also, how sick can an Ambrose-Wyatt feud be? Two of the best mic guys, characters and story-tellers in the company right now.
Because I’m not convinced Ambrose heat can survive with how they’ve booked him lately. Because Brady Wyatt has been a midcard side show since the Cena feud. Because I’m tired of unclean endings to main event feuds. Take your pick.
not to mention story wise. dean couldve won repeatedly, but wanted to focus on fucking up seth rather than winning, and seth just wanted to win
Marriage has given you perspective.
As much as I think I’ll love a program between Dean and Bray, would it kill them to have a clean finish to an Ambrose/Rollins match?
Rollins is Mr. Money in the Bank. Him losing clean would hurt him, especially with The Authority behind him.
Just do something unusual here. Anything to add to this ice milk match.
Forget it, Brandon, it’s Chinatow- uh, I mean WWE.
Milking Dean vs. Seth until Mania. This is right out of the Bleach playbook with Ichigo vs. Aizen. Yes, I’m a nerd.
Long live Aizen!
+shonen
A one match show with a hot feud that has lasted for months before their first match and they phantom menaced the finish. And they wonder why people hate the product.
I meant to reply to Jay Greene
Speaking of Bleach,next week is the last new episode on adult swim. I wonder if they’ll go back to airing the first season after that ?
You described how I feel pretty well.
The comparison to Taker/Shawn doesn’t fit, because Kane made sense from the story they were telling.
This is just a swerve that will have to be explained later, which doesn’t change my reaction now, to the thing I paid for, that I was invested in.
Ultimate throwback match. Starting on top, big announce table bump, and Black Scorpion level magic.
This isn’t one of those times where I am befuddled by someone enjoying something I don’t. I hope lots of people liked that. I didn’t. I’m just bummed out.
I guess I’m in the camp of “Let’s wait and see where this goes.™”
Why couldn’t we have gotten dancing Emma earlier instead of dancing R-Truth?
I actually dont hate this,
I’m fine with that. We get Bray back and eventually we will get the payoff of Rollins/Ambrose.