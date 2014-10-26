WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 airs live this Sunday, October 25, on WWE Network. As always, With Spandex will be here all night to make jokes, keep you updated, and give you a shoulder to cry on when John Cena locks in an STF 25 minutes into the match. Your editor-in-chief will be there live, so look for a really obnoxious guy in a Goldust shirt.

Here’s your complete WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 card.

1. Hell in a Cell #1 Contender Match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton 2. Hell in a Cell Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins 3. 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Cesaro 4. United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. The Miz 5. Loser becomes the winner’s assistant for a month match: Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella 6. Big Show vs. Rusev 7. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige 8. Tag Team Championship Match: Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos

