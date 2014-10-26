WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 Open Discussion Thread

#Open Discussion Thread #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.26.14 1,669 Comments

WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 airs live this Sunday, October 25, on WWE Network. As always, With Spandex will be here all night to make jokes, keep you updated, and give you a shoulder to cry on when John Cena locks in an STF 25 minutes into the match. Your editor-in-chief will be there live, so look for a really obnoxious guy in a Goldust shirt.

Here’s your complete WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 card.

1. Hell in a Cell #1 Contender Match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton

2. Hell in a Cell Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

3. 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Cesaro

4. United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. The Miz

5. Loser becomes the winner’s assistant for a month match: Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella

6. Big Show vs. Rusev

7. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige

8. Tag Team Championship Match: Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos

Click here for our full predictions and analysis.

The 10 funniest/best comments from tonight’s live thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell 2014 column, so reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, everybody.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSHELL IN A CELLOPEN DISCUSSION THREADPRO WRESTLINGWWEWWE HELL IN A CELLWWE HELL IN A CELL 2014WWE NETWORK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP