WWE Ice Cream Bars Are Finally Making Their Long Awaited Comeback

“I want everything with my face on it … the number one thing being, I want you to bring back the WWE ice cream bars.” — CM Punk, 2011
It took them nine years, and CM Punk’s just a special guest analyst on WWE Backstage these days so he’ll probably still never see his face on one, but WWE is finally bringing back WWF Superstars Of Wrestling Ice Cream Bars. More or less. Good Humor is selling a modern, cookie variation of the classic bars on their website after discontinuing them in 2009. Over the years the bars featured everyone from Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Hulk Hogan, and the Junkyard Dog to Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena. The new line features Cena as well as Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and Macho Man Randy Savage. No stick this time around, though.
I’m proud to say I was involved in bringing @CMPunk’s wish to life and these will be on sale at your local super market sale. A little different in shape and with no stick but they are coming back! WWE Ice Cream Bars! 🔥 @ryansatin @zmanbrianzane @JaimsVanDerBeek @OGkevingill pic.twitter.com/s4AP8BUY9K
— Steven (@OaklandRovers) January 7, 2020
If you didn’t eat these growing up and need a stronger sales pitch, enjoy this compilation of WWF ice cream bar ads featuring such luminaries as Outback Jack, Koko B. Ware and Frankie, the Bushwhackers, The Genius, Akeem the African Dream, and, perhaps most importantly, Los Conquistadores. If you can’t trust the opinion of two guys in gold body suits and masks, who CAN you trust?
Here’s the “CM Punk wants ice cream bars and nobody will give them to him” saga, presented in full.