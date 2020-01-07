WWE Ice Cream Bars Are Finally Making Their Long Awaited Comeback

FacebookTwitterPro Wrestling Editor

“I want everything with my face on it … the number one thing being, I want you to bring back the WWE ice cream bars.” — CM Punk, 2011

It took them nine years, and CM Punk’s just a special guest analyst on WWE Backstage these days so he’ll probably still never see his face on one, but WWE is finally bringing back WWF Superstars Of Wrestling Ice Cream Bars. More or less. Good Humor is selling a modern, cookie variation of the classic bars on their website after discontinuing them in 2009. Over the years the bars featured everyone from Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Hulk Hogan, and the Junkyard Dog to Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena. The new line features Cena as well as Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and Macho Man Randy Savage. No stick this time around, though.

If you didn’t eat these growing up and need a stronger sales pitch, enjoy this compilation of WWF ice cream bar ads featuring such luminaries as Outback Jack, Koko B. Ware and Frankie, the Bushwhackers, The Genius, Akeem the African Dream, and, perhaps most importantly, Los Conquistadores. If you can’t trust the opinion of two guys in gold body suits and masks, who CAN you trust?

Here’s the “CM Punk wants ice cream bars and nobody will give them to him” saga, presented in full.

Pro Wrestling
Lana and Lashley’s Wedding Officiant Commented On Getting Taken Down By WWE Security On Raw
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/6/20: For Those About To Brock
by: FacebookTwitter
WWE Raw Results 1/6/20
by: FacebookTwitter
The Pastor From Lana And Lashley’s Wedding Got Attacked By WWE Security On Raw
by: FacebookTwitter
Brock Lesnar Announced His Opponent For The Royal Rumble: Everybody
by: FacebookTwitter
WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread (1/6/20)
by: FacebookTwitter
×