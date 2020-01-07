WWE Ice Cream Bars Are Finally Making Their Long Awaited Comeback

“I want everything with my face on it … the number one thing being, I want you to bring back the WWE ice cream bars.” — CM Punk, 2011

It took them nine years, and CM Punk’s just a special guest analyst on WWE Backstage these days so he’ll probably still never see his face on one, but WWE is finally bringing back WWF Superstars Of Wrestling Ice Cream Bars. More or less. Good Humor is selling a modern, cookie variation of the classic bars on their website after discontinuing them in 2009. Over the years the bars featured everyone from Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Hulk Hogan, and the Junkyard Dog to Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena. The new line features Cena as well as Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and Macho Man Randy Savage. No stick this time around, though.