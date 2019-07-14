WWE

The WWE Extreme Rules 2019 kickoff show kicked off with a match for the Intercontinental Championship: Finn Bálor (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

The feud between these men started recently on Smackdown Live. Nakamura, who had fallen from prominence in WWE programming after losing the United States Championship, defeated Bálor in a singles match on the blue brand last week. Their title match on the Extreme Rules pre-show featured a more ruthless Bálor beating up Nakamura outside of the ring like the King of Strong Style did to him on Tuesday, but the sometimes-Demon ultimately fell to the Kinshasa.