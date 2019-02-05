We were all expecting a Superstar Shakeup — the thing where WWE makes a big deal about moving people between Raw and Smackdown and calling some up from NXT — after WrestleMania 35, because that’s pretty much the way of things now in WWE. Last night, we got confirmation via an ad that ran during Raw in Canada, promoting the Raw and Smackdown for April 15 and 16, which will be held at the in Montreal. The commercial describes it as the “first ever international Superstar Shakeup.”
WWE Is Planning An ‘International Superstar Shakeup’ For April
There are 7 comments
Dunne losing the title to Walter and then getting drafted to Raw or Smackdown would be cool. Rhea Ripley to Smackdown to take down Asuka eventually would be great.
Daniel Bryan, Mustafa Ali, Rey Misterio, Pete Dunne, and a re-signed KENTA (as KENTA) to 205 Live, and then replace Raw with 205 Live.
This probably only means Toni storm and pete dunne are on smackdown.
Ah yeah send Dunne, Bate, Rhea and Storm to The E and send under appreciated ex-NxT darlings to The UK.
Get Toni Storm stateside asap. NXT UK is boring as hell save like 3 people
PETE DUNN PLZ.
I need Pete Dunne vs Daniel Bryan ASAP.