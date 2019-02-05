WWE Is Planning An ‘International Superstar Shakeup’ For April

02.05.19 2 hours ago 7 Comments

WWE

We were all expecting a Superstar Shakeup — the thing where WWE makes a big deal about moving people between Raw and Smackdown and calling some up from NXT — after WrestleMania 35, because that’s pretty much the way of things now in WWE. Last night, we got confirmation via an ad that ran during Raw in Canada, promoting the Raw and Smackdown for April 15 and 16, which will be held at the in Montreal. The commercial describes it as the “first ever international Superstar Shakeup.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSSUPERSTAR SHAKE-UPWRESTLEMANIA 35WWEWWE RAWWWE SMACKDOWN

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 6 hours ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 17 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 1 day ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP