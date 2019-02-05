WWE Is Planning An ‘International Superstar Shakeup’ For April

WWE

We were all expecting a Superstar Shakeup — the thing where WWE makes a big deal about moving people between Raw and Smackdown and calling some up from NXT — after WrestleMania 35, because that’s pretty much the way of things now in WWE. Last night, we got confirmation via an ad that ran during Raw in Canada, promoting the Raw and Smackdown for April 15 and 16, which will be held at the in Montreal. The commercial describes it as the “first ever international Superstar Shakeup.”