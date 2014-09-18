WWE Interviewed The Future Of Their Company And The Best Part Was A CM Punk Joke

If you’ve followed pro wrestling outside of WWE for the last decade, that picture should make you very happy.
WWE gathered together its “Leaders Of The New School” for an interview on WWE.com, and it’s the best thing you’re going to read today. Last month, NXT star Sami Zayn tweeted that a new generation of stars had truly, finally arrived — himself, Adrian Neville, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Seth Rollins and recent developmental signees Fergal Devitt, Kevin Steen and KENTA (now Hideo Itami). They were “the guys” on the independent circuit for years, and now they’re getting a chance to be “the guys” on wrestling’s biggest stage. Well, except for Cesaro. Cesaro gets to be the guy under the guy on wrestling’s biggest stage.
Jokes aside, it’s WWE’s first categorically superior group of new performers since “The Radicalz” jumped ship from WCW back in 2000. The interview is a casual conversation about what got these guys here and where they want to go next, and features a lot of stuff fans would want to ask them. “What are the misconceptions about ‘indie’ guys?” “How do you expect to compete with body builders and ex-football players?” And, perhaps most importantly, “Hey KENTA, are you gonna take all your moves back?”
STEEN: Did you always want to come to WWE? Because things are different in Japan.
ITAMI: When I started, I didn’t think about WWE, but my dream became bigger and bigger.
STEEN: Maybe you also came to WWE to take back the Go to Sleep. (Laughter.)
ITAMI: I hope! (Laughter.)
The sound you just heard is a thousand wrestling nerds yelling I HOPE SO TOO at their computer screens.
The second best part of the interview is the always-funny revelation that English isn’t Kevin Steen’s first language, and that he learned it by watching Raw.
STEEN: French is my first language. I didn’t speak English until I was 12 or 13. I started picking it up, because I was watching WWE. That’s how I learned how to speak English.
ZAYN: Jim Ross taught him how to speak English.
STEEN: I was using, “coming down the aisle” and “stomping a mudhole.”
ZAYN: He thought they were regular expressions! “That was a real slobberknocker!”
Be sure to head over to WWE.com and read the entire thing. Save a copy of the page, too, in case Kevin Steen debuts as one of the Legionnaires and Hideo Itami’s finisher is the Overdrive.
I liked all the back and forth between Steen and Zayn. That was a fun article.
As a Québecoise wrestling fan whose first language is also French, I’m ashamed that I assmued Steen’s first language was English just because he has an English name… I judge too quickly! Hahaha
That’s what you goddamn Frenchies always do!
Guilty. In my case anyway!
This explains ROH’s attitude towards women. THEY LEARNED IT BY WATCHING YOU, ATTITUDE ERA! They learned from watching you.
It’s interesting that basically every “official” photo sent out of Itami and Devitt have been them in a suit or at least much better dressed than everyone else.
You take that back! There is absolutely nothing wrong with a newsboy hat, Operation Ivy t-shirt, blazer, and dress slacks!
I’m with @Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent (also because I can’t help not be biased for my homeboy زين !) but you can’t deny KENTA’s strong tie game nor Devitt’s choice of dapper shirts
The best part about this video montage is hearing Japanese announcers yell in English “GO TO SLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEP!”
[www.youtube.com]
I watched a KENTA/Danielson match from NOAH, and every time the announcers called the Cattle Mutilation I couldn’t help but giggle.
I love the move but I hate the way certain guys sell it. Especially when KENTA falls backwards with it and the other guy just continues falling face first.
I guess that’s the case with every move though.
That KENTA/Nakajima finish still pops me.
Correction, its “GO TO SREEEEEEEEPP”
/not racist, I’m Asian.
I’d like to see KENTA take back the GTS or the running knee to the face, but during that interview he probably invented like 8 new moves.
Love that and “BURUUUUUUDDDDDDY SUUUUUUUNDAAAAAAAAAAAEEEEE!”
Now I need a compilation of Punk’s GTS, because that KENTA compilation made his seem a lot more painful looking, the way guys just crumple from it.
my four month old loves KENTA so much, it’s not funny. safe to say he loved the video.
which means, i really hope that he reclaims the GTS. for reals.
I’m sorry, but the most interesting thing I took out of this was JIMMY JACOBS HAD A WWE TRYOUT WITH ZAYN? How did I miss that?
They should let the WWE Universe (or just the YouTube posters) ask questions. Sample:
BIGDADDYKOOLDEESEL asks, “Y r u all vanilla midgets LOL”
Another would be: “Which bum would u rather pee in? AJs? Paige? Layla? or Dolph Ziggler like the real f@ggit u r lol!111!.”
Every time I hear vanilla midget I think of a really small ice cream cone struggling to keep up with his big brothers chocolate cone and strawberry cone
Every time I see my fellow Irishman Fergal Devitt I think of this……
[youtu.be]
Loved the article, but damn I wish there was video of that roundtable.
Kenta actually came back to take back the Overdrive from MVP.
And Carlito.
…and Randy Orton.
…and [insert green wrestler’s name here]
Heath Slater did the Overdrive once but he’s pretty good in the ring.
I hated it when he used it. Slater’s too good! I wish they’d finally settle on a finishing move for him soon.
I believe the Smash Hit (Impaler DDT) is Slater’s finisher for now.
I only really know about Steen due to his podcast appearances, but whenever he tells stories about how he thought “Slobberknocker” was a common phrase, they make me so happy. This photo is really awesome, and you can sense the respect all 5 guys have for one another. Can you imagine what a photo in 2002 of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista and Randy Orton would have looked like? They all would have been miserable, except maybe Cena.
I might watch NXT as it airs tonight, which I never do (besides the live events of course). I am just super excited about seeing KENTA.
Also BIG GRINS for Ibushi and Kenny Omega mentions on WWE website.
Great aricle. I’m looking forward to some dose of KENTA action on NXT tonight!
People who don’t watch NXT because they ‘have too much wrestling to watch already’ but watch both RAW and Smackdown: you’re essentially skipping Woodstock ’69 because it’s ‘drizzling outside’.
And then going ahead and going to the ’94 or ’99 versions.
Oh man, Kota Ibushi references. I think I just got a chub. Generico vs Ibushi are some of the most vicious matches I’ve ever seen. So great.
I’ve never seen a full match between the two, but I’ve watched this sequence over and over again since I stumbled upon it a few weeks ago:
[www.youtube.com]
There was a really long match from Japan on the yubes, but it seems to have been deleted.It’s not on dailymotion either, but if I find it, I’ll pop it up here. Ibushi’s a beast.
They had a 15-some-odd minute match in ROH from 2008 at Return Engagement. Average reviews I’m finding are placing it at right around 4 stars, so take that for what you will.
I love the fact they’ve had to explain what Geordie means.
The way they speak about wanting to be the future of WWE makes me so happy and scared at the same time. What these guys have done in the past and are currently doing on NXT is absolutely fantastic. I just hope Vince and the rest of WWE top brass are smart enough to see it.
Steenerico 4 Life!
me and Kevin Steen actually share something!
but… unlike him, I’d be fucking embarrassed to admit to my friends or family that I might’ve not been as good at English as I am now if not for watching random wrestling videos on youtube
A couple things: As soon as you mentioned The Radicalz I automatically thought Devitt + Kenta = Benoit + Guererro for some reason.
I don’t know if KENTA will get the Gts because he knees the shit out of people and they might not wanna take a chance.
& Funny reference about Punk while Zayn is wearing an Operation Ivy shirt
Devitt’s personality certainly reminds me of Benoit (and I swear I don’t mean the gun through the head taunt)
Can we please get these guys in a Survivor Series match come November? They could take on Khali, Hornswoggle, Titus, Ryder, and Big Show and I’d still be glued to the TV.
I read this yesterday, and I immediately said it: This is the best article they’ve ever put up on the site.
God, why does every feeling of happiness I get from NXT have to be followed by fear of what will happen when these people get to the main roster. Grrr, I hate you Vince! >:(